Lance Wayne Lovitt, 46, of Mason City, Neb., died Monday, July 22, 2019 unexpectedly at his home in Mason City.



Lance was born July 19, 1973 in Kearney to Lyle and Janice (Kelly) Lovitt of Mason City. He attended school in Ansley and graduated in 1992. He attended and graduated from Beatrice Community College in Beatrice with a degree in agriculture and later earned a degree in tool and dye casting from Southeast Community College in Milford.



After graduating college, Lance moved to Eagle where he worked for Renaissance Solid Surface and later Eagle Steel Products in eastern Nebraska.



He returned to Mason City in 2011 and began working for Reed Farms Inc. in Ansley where he worked until the time of his death.



Lance took great pride in keeping the farm machinery serviced and in good operating condition. He was diligent on finding the small problems before they became big problems. In the spring, he loved the smell of freshly turned soil as he disked the fields. His favorite days on the farm however were spent in the grain cart tractor during harvest following the combines back and forth.



In addition to spending time with his beloved parents, sister Erin and her husband Greg, Lance adored and was very engaged in the lives of his niece Laney and nephew Kaden. Laney and Kaden filled his world with laughter.



Lance grew up on the family's farm where they raised Registered Angus. He worked daily with the herd and was active in 4-H and Ansley High School FFA where he showed award winning calves and earned showmanship honors. Lance always loved his pets.

Known for his story telling ability, Lance knew no stranger. Despite two tragic accidents that left him disabled and in failing health, his will to live life to the fullest continued to the time of his death.



Lance was a member of the Ansley United Methodist Church, Tehama Shriners of Hastings and the Masonic Lodge.



Surviving relatives include his parents Lyle and Janice Lovitt of Ansley; sister Erin Stunkel and husband Greg of Ansley; and niece Laney and nephew Kaden of Ansley. Published in Custer County Chief from July 26 to Aug. 1, 2019