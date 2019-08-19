|
Larry L. Brooks of Cozad, Neb. passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad at the age of 77.
Larry was born May 20, 1942 in Cozad to Alvin "Pete" and Violet (Etherton) Brooks. He graduated from Cozad High School with the class of 1960.
He married Thelma Jeanne Bates in Cozad Nov. 20, 1968.
Larry was an Aircraft Mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. Following his retirement from the military, Larry worked for Cozad Hay Mill, Nebraska Plastics, Mid State Aviation, Overton Sand and Gravel and custom hauled corn during harvest.
Larry was an active member of the Cozad Optimist Club where he fixed bikes and played Santa Claus.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jeanne; and his in-laws Austin and Thelva Bates. Survivors include his son Michael Brooks of Cozad; brothers Douglas (Kyla) Brooks of Kearney and David (Ann) Brooks of Yuma, Ariz.; sisters Phyllis Brooks of Cozad and Connie (Rod) Donner of Cozad; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorials are suggested to . Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service will held Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Cozad with Pastor Jill Boyd officiating. Cremation was chosen.
Graveside service with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Thedford.
Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so Thursday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 22, 2019