Larry L Lehmkuhler, 71, of the Stop Table area in Callaway, Neb. passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his home.
Larry was born April 2, 1949 in Gothenburg to Lloyd L. and Bernelda L (Nelson) Lehmkuhler. He attended the Mackley Country School thru the 8th grade and graduated from Arnold High School.
On June 15, 1968 Larry married Gloria J Whipple at the Morning Star United Methodist Church. They spent all of their 52 years of marriage living in the Arnold/Callaway community.
During High School Larry worked at Central Implement. After graduation he attended the John Deere certification course in Omaha. On completion, he continued to work for Central Implement for another year.
Larry worked as a farmhand for the first 13 years of his marriage. He then drove a truck for Halstead Trucking. He loved it and if he could have packed his family up to go with him, he would have never stopped. He then worked as a Road Maintainer operator for Custer County for 30 years.
He retired in 2016 (for a few months), but that was short lived, as he returned to help out temporarily. He finished out his working years driving truck for Progressive Fertilizer for fun, which he realized quickly it cut into his fishing time.
Aside from Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Uncle, the most rewarding "job" was all the years of being a Leader for the 4-H Shooting Club. He took great pride in teaching the Hunter Safety Course for many years, teaching youngsters, which included most all his grandkids, nieces and nephews to safely enjoy hunting the great outdoors.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his wife. They kept busy traveling to all parts of the state and farther to attend kids and grandkids events. He loved the great outdoors fishing and hunting with his family and friends. If you knew Larry, you knew he didn't know a stranger!! So, a quick trip to town was never quick!!
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Bernelda; and infant daughter Tami.
Larry is survived by his wife Gloria of Callaway; daughters Tina Lehmkuhler of Arnold and Lee (Dan) Clark of Perry, Kan.; son John (Mandi) Lehmkuhler of Lexington; eight grandkids and spouses; two great-grandkids; brothers Mike (Ann) Lehmkuhler of Arnold, Dwaine (Carol) Lehmkuhler of Arnold and Jim (Karen) Lehmkuhler of Arnold;his in-laws Melvin (Karen) Whipple of Windsor, Colo., Linda (Paul) Dietz of Lincoln, Reita (Charley) Lloyd of Callaway and Patty (Ken) Phiffer of North Platte; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Morning Star United Methodist Church with Pastor Shanon Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery in Arnold.
Memorials are suggested to The Larry Lehmkuhler Memorial Fund for Youth Shooting Sports.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, and then on Friday, Nov. 13, 9-11a.m.at the Morning Star United Methodist Church.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
The service will be recorded and available to watch at a later time on the website. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.