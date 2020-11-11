Oh Larry, Dang it anyway! All those talks we had when you would come in for fluids and CADD removal, I was praying that you would respond well and get the chance for more surgery and a longer period of time to irritate everyone longer!! God always knows more than we do. I will always remember that "well hello Sheryl" and that you never were afraid to give me a bad time or to tell me what you really felt. I know you will have a great time meeting your daughter and enjoying catching up with her. Bless you-Sheryl

Sheryl Holt

Friend