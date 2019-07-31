Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 398-2929
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE 68801
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE 68801
View Map
Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Broken Bow Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry N. Hill


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry N. Hill Obituary
Larry N. Hill, 88 of Grand Island, Neb. and formerly of Lincoln, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of life service will be 10:30 AM Friday, Aug, 9 at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust, Grand Island.  Daniel Naranjo will officiate.  Family will greet friends an hour before service time.  Military honors will be provided by the U. S. Air Force and the United Veteran Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at 2 PM Friday, August 9th in the Broken Bow Cemetery.  Memorials are suggested to the Open Harvest in Lincoln.

Larry was born February 21, 1931 at Broken Bow the son of James and Margaret (McEwen) Hill. 

Following high school Larry served in the U.S. Air Force from1951-1955.  He was ranked as a Staff Sergeant prior to discharge.

Following his military service, he drove a cab and worked as a butler to help pay his way through college.  He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 

Larry worked for IBM and then in the Nebraska State Capital as an IT Programmer.  Upon his retirement it took many to replace him. 

He was a member of the First-Plymouth Church in Lincoln.  Larry sang in the church's choir having traveled and performed with the choir in Europe.  He was a gifted musician playing piano, electronic organ, the accordion and harmonica. Some of his other enjoyments included competitive dance roller skating.

Survivors include his sister Margaret "Peggy" Sullivan and brother Thomas Hill; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of All Faiths Funeral Home
Download Now