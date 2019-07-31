|
|
Larry N. Hill, 88 of Grand Island, Neb. and formerly of Lincoln, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of life service will be 10:30 AM Friday, Aug, 9 at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust, Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends an hour before service time. Military honors will be provided by the U. S. Air Force and the United Veteran Honor Guard.
Burial will take place at 2 PM Friday, August 9th in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Open Harvest in Lincoln.
Larry was born February 21, 1931 at Broken Bow the son of James and Margaret (McEwen) Hill.
Following high school Larry served in the U.S. Air Force from1951-1955. He was ranked as a Staff Sergeant prior to discharge.
Following his military service, he drove a cab and worked as a butler to help pay his way through college. He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Larry worked for IBM and then in the Nebraska State Capital as an IT Programmer. Upon his retirement it took many to replace him.
He was a member of the First-Plymouth Church in Lincoln. Larry sang in the church's choir having traveled and performed with the choir in Europe. He was a gifted musician playing piano, electronic organ, the accordion and harmonica. Some of his other enjoyments included competitive dance roller skating.
Survivors include his sister Margaret "Peggy" Sullivan and brother Thomas Hill; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 8, 2019