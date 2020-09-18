Lea Dell Collier, 87, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Lea Dell was born Aug. 31, 1933 in Berwyn to Leonard and Leona (Bryan) Foster, along with two brothers Larry and Lynn.
Lea Dell attended Janesville Country School, and later graduated in 1951 from Ansley High School.
On June 1, 1952 Lea Dell married Fred Jones. To this union three children were born - Larry, Judy and Ron.
Lea Dell served as the Custer County Treasurer for 30 years. She was active on the Melham Auxiliary Rummage Sale.
On Sept. 10, 2004 she married Robert "Bob" Collier. The couple enjoyed Country Western music and attended many area concerts.
Lea Dell enjoyed gardening, quilting, auctions, baking cookies and cakes on a Saturday, and traveling.
Lea Dell is survived by her children Larry Jones of Valentine, Judy Burnett of Broken Bow and Ron (Angie) Jones of Broken Bow; nine grandchildren Justin (Gena) Jones, Casey Jones, Amber (Jeff) Rogers, Laci Scott, Quincy Burnett, Lucas Jones, Katie (Chance) Connell, Cole (Elizabeth) Jones and Emily Jones; eight great-grandchildren Rorie, Quinten, Dalton, Megan, Quade, Bailey, Jadyn and Lantz; sisters-in-law Margie Froyd and Ruth Foster; and several nieces and nephew.
Lea Dell was preceded in death by parents Leonard and Leona Foster; husband Robert "Bob" in 2018; brother and sister-in-law Lynn and Ruthie Foster; brother Larry Foster; and three nephews and a niece.
Funeral service will be Monday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
