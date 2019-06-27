Lee Slagle, 85, of Kearney passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney, Neb.



Family will receive friends 1-3 pm Thursday, June 27 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will be held at a later date.



Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.



Lee Edward Douglas Slagle was born June 22, 1934 at his home in Sargent to John and Harriet (Koffman) Slagle. He grew up and went to high school in Sargent and graduated with the class of 1951.



Lee was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Webb on Dec. 7, 1954. To this union nine children were blessed: Laurie, James, Joe, Kerry, Douglas, Kelly, Michael, Jennifer and Tammy Jo.



Lee worked in maintenance for several years as a repairman at Hay Mill in Glenwood, Odessa and Elm Creek. He was known to be a hard worker and enjoyed his job until the day he retired.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Shirley of Kearney; children Laurie Jameson and partner Ronnie Reid of Kearney, James (Yixang) Slagle of California, Joe (Jacquie) Slagle of Kearney, Kerry (Les) Smith of Miller, Douglas Slagle, Kelly Slagle, Michael Slagle and Jennifer (Andy) Gartner, all of Kearney; and sister Joyce (Hugh) Strong of Colorado; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; along with other relatives and many friends.



Lee was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Tammy Jo; brothers Floyd, Paul, Dick and Elmer; and sister Marjorie Pierce. Published in Custer County Chief on July 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary