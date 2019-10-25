|
|
Lennard Swisher, 92, of Mullen, Neb, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home in Mullen.
Memorial services were Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Open Bible Church in Dunning at 11 a.m. with Vickie Webb officiating. Burial was in the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow were in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Lennard was born in a sod home to Lewis and Mary (Ott) May 23, 1927 in Halsey.
Lennard had nine siblings - brothers Lewis, Clarence, Cecil, Bernard, Charles and Francis; and sisters Mary Alice, Ida Mae, and Caroline.
Lennard attended the Rose Hill Country school through the eighth grade. Lennard lived three and a half miles of his birthplace his entire life, north of Halsey on the Swisher homestead.
July 19, 1959 Lennard married Crystal Oxford. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Lennard loved fishing, hunting, trapping, socializing, dances, horses and mowing hay.
Lennard is survived by his wife Crystal of Mullen; brother Francis Swisher of Halsey; and a host of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Lennard was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Mary; five brothers Lewis, Clarence, Cecil, Bernard and Charles; and three sisters Mary Alice, Ida Mae and Caroline.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 26, 2019