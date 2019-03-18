Leo Evans of Yuma, Ariz. was called home to his Lord on March 7, 2019 at the age of 77.



Leo was born on June 2, 1941 to Elbridge and Helen (Hendrickson) Evans in Broken Bow, Neb.



He graduated with the Class of 1959 from Broken Bow High School. Leo married Shirley (Hunkins) on Dec. 1, 1959. From that union were born two sons and two daughters.



Leo grew up on the family farm and in 1962 he began a lifetime career in the electrical utility industry at Custer Public Power District. He retired from Southeast Colorado Power Association in 2010. He and his wife Shirley retired to Yuma, Ariz. where he enjoyed socializing and helping all of his neighbors. All acquaintances he met along the way became his friends. He was a lifelong member of the Broken Bow Elks Club.



Though the family was many miles apart, Leo enjoyed keeping in touch with each of his children and always made it a point to call each child and grandchild and sing to them on their birthday, something everyone will dearly miss.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years Shirley of Yuma, Ariz.; Randy (Jerilyn) Evans of Lincoln, Julie (John) Magnuson of Pierre, S.D., Kurt (Missy) Evans of Des Moines, Iowa, and Lori (Doug) Whitt of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two "pupper dogs." He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Irene.



He will be remembered playing with the family band along with others in the Broken Bow area. The family has no doubt there's beautiful music being played in heaven and that he is singing his praises to the Lord.



Per his wishes he was cremated and no services will be held.