I remember Leonard as a young girl working in Dutton's grocery store and always ready to help you or you had to watch him as he would pull a joke on you. He was always smiling and ready to talk to you. When we lived next to them as neighbors he always said he wasn't a rancher or a cowboy, but he sure did a great job. Hugs to all the family as he loved you all unconditionly

Judy and Gordon Most

Friend