Leroy W. Schaad, 94, of Callaway, Neb. passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Callaway District Hospital.
Leroy William Schaad was born to Fredrick and Mary (Runkey) Schaad on Oct. 20, 1925, on Cliff Table west of Merna.
Leroy grew up on the family farm west of Merna and attended Fairview Country School and graduated from Merna High School with the class of 1943.
He was inducted into the United States Army in May of 1945, and after basic training in Texas was shipped to Japan. When he returned from the Army he farmed with his father.
Aug. 26, 1951 he married Leola May at the Callaway EUB Church and they resided five miles south of Callaway. Two children were blessed to this union - Sharon Louise and William Robert.
Leroy started working for the county in 1964 and spent the next thirty five years in the Assessor's office. In 1993, he was elected as president of the Nebraska Assessor's Association. He was also a member of the International Association of Assessing officers for over thirty five years. He attended five International Conferences by representing the Nebraska Association in the United States and Canada.
Leroy was a member of the Callaway United Methodist Church for over sixty five years. He was a Sunday School Teacher for the Builders class for many years and served on many church committees. He helped with the Men's breakfast for many years and was Lay Delegate to the Nebraska Annual Conference.
He enjoyed traveling to other states on Lay Witness Missions. He loved his Lord and accepted him at an early age.
He was a permanent life member of the National Rifle Association, a life member of and of the American Legion where he was commander and adjutant for many years. Leroy enjoyed going with the Custer County Veterans on the WWII Hero Flight to Washington D.C. in 2007.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Leola of Callaway; son William (Janet) Schaad of Callaway, daughter Sharon (Michael) Whitehead of Richmond, Va.; sister Margaret Burton of Kearney; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Leroy was preceded in death by infant daughter Deanna at birth; two brothers Elwin and Leland Schaad; and three sisters Lucille Minnick, Flora Schaad and Alice Schaad.
Visitation will be Friday, April 24 from 3-7 p.m. at the Callaway United Methodist Church. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or less at public gatherings.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Due to health concerns with COVID-19, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Callaway American Legion Bryson-Booker Post 59.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 30, 2020