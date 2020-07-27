1/1
Linda Ann (Gerrard) Trojan
1948 - 2020
Linda Ann Trojan, 72, of Ord, Neb., passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Ord due to complications from COPD.

Linda's wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be Monday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Douglas Grove Cemetery at Comstock. Pastor Don Schauda will officiate. Fellowship will follow the services at the Wescott Baptist Church at Comstock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Jodi Fisher, 11293 Pioneer Ave., Remsen, IA 51050. Ord Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Linda was born May 27, 1948 at Schuyler to Edwin and Libbie (Cihacek) Gerrard. She grew up in Colfax County and Rogers.

Linda graduated from Schuyler High School in 1966.

Linda was married to Gary Trojan on Sept. 19, 1970 at Schuyler. The couple divorced in 1992. Linda spent most of her life in the Custer County area, Comstock and Ord. She had worked as a bartender and waitress at various places. She also had worked at the Ord Quiz.

Linda was a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Comstock and the Ord Women's Bowling League. Linda had a quick wit and great sense of humor.

Linda's hobbies included playing softball in her younger years, watching football and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Jodi and Mike Fisher of Remsen, Iowa; three grandchildren,Wade, Jace and Audrey of Remsen, Iowa; a sister and brother-in-law Amy and Ron Acklie of Clearwater; and four nieces and their families.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a son Jason (JT).

Published in Custer County Chief from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE 68862
308-728-5191
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about my cousin Linda. Thoughts and prayers to her family. R.I.P.
Cousin Lois Gerrard Penwell
Lois Penwell
Family
July 25, 2020
Jodi & Mike, our prayers are with you during this sad time. May God give you strength & comfort you with His peace.
Pam & Craig Langel
July 25, 2020
as my cousin,times go way back when i stayed a few days in the summer at libbie & eds.to seeing her thru the years and phone calls,also she'd call my mom many times to visit..may she be in peace and without pains.love to family
sharon Barry
July 25, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to all of Linda’s family. Praying she is at peace.
Cousin, Bonnie Gerrard Bolton
Bonnie Bolton
