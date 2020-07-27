Linda Ann Trojan, 72, of Ord, Neb., passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Ord due to complications from COPD.



Linda's wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be Monday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Douglas Grove Cemetery at Comstock. Pastor Don Schauda will officiate. Fellowship will follow the services at the Wescott Baptist Church at Comstock.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Jodi Fisher, 11293 Pioneer Ave., Remsen, IA 51050. Ord Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Linda was born May 27, 1948 at Schuyler to Edwin and Libbie (Cihacek) Gerrard. She grew up in Colfax County and Rogers.



Linda graduated from Schuyler High School in 1966.



Linda was married to Gary Trojan on Sept. 19, 1970 at Schuyler. The couple divorced in 1992. Linda spent most of her life in the Custer County area, Comstock and Ord. She had worked as a bartender and waitress at various places. She also had worked at the Ord Quiz.



Linda was a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Comstock and the Ord Women's Bowling League. Linda had a quick wit and great sense of humor.



Linda's hobbies included playing softball in her younger years, watching football and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Jodi and Mike Fisher of Remsen, Iowa; three grandchildren,Wade, Jace and Audrey of Remsen, Iowa; a sister and brother-in-law Amy and Ron Acklie of Clearwater; and four nieces and their families.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a son Jason (JT).

