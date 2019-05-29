Logan Admiral Maring, 18, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Ainsworth, Neb.



Logan was born Dec. 5, 2000 in Broken Bow to Louis and Louise (Thiel) Maring. Logan attended school at Anselmo–Merna and graduated in May of 2019.



Logan enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing anything outdoors and going fast. He always had a smile on his face and loved to make people smile, telling jokes, scaring his Mom and poking people's buttons.



Logan is survived by his parents Louis and Louise Maring of Merna; sister Shayla Maring (Kash Petersen) and niece Jamisyn "Olga" Petersen all of Merna; grandparents Logan and Virginia Maring of Grand Island; grandparents Bob and RayLene Brinkmeyer of North Platte; grandpa Bill Thiel of Anselmo; great-grandma Eva Phelps of Anselmo; great-grandma LaMetta Hampton of Lexington; great-grandpa Richard Powers of Edmond, Okla.; uncles Ed (Julie) Thiel of Comstock and Emery (Jill) Maring of Grand Island; aunts Emily (John) Gittings of South Dakota, Victoria Maring of Grand Island, Jennica Maring of Grand Island, Melissa (Jeff) Lyons of Ariz, Michelle (Sean) Hamilton of Washington, Angel Smith of Ariz., Talisha Brinkmeyer of Ariz. and Wendy (TC) Golden of Broken Bow; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends.



Logan is preceded in death by grandma Robin Thiel.



Funeral services were held May 29 at 11 a.m. at the Anselmo - Merna Activities Building in Merna with Gary Morgan officiating. Visitation was Tuesday, May 28 from 5-9 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family greeting from 5-7 p.m.



Govier Brothers Mortuary were in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary