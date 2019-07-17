Loreta Mae (Collier) Giberson was born July 30, 1923 at home in the Sandhills of Cherry County, Neb. where her parents were homesteading. She died July 12, 2019 at Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar, Mo. at the age of 95 years, 11 months and 12 days.



Loreta was the youngest child of George A and Myrtle Anna (Brannon) Collier. Loreta had five siblings Kermit, Sylvan, Nila, Wayne and Laurence. Loreta was born and raised in the Sandhills of western Nebraska where she went to high school at Dunning. While in high school she met Harold M Giberson where they participated in band and glee club. They were united in marriage on Jan. 27, 1940 in Dunning.



When her husband Harold, volunteered for the U.S.Army during WW II, the family moved from Fremont to Texas for basic training and then Loreta lived with her parents in Dunning. After the war the family moved to the Collier family ranch where they ranched and raised their family. Loreta and Harold helped organize the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post in Dunning and Loreta became the Nebraska State President of the VFW Auxiliary in 1953-54.



In 1955 the family moved to a farm in Urbana, Mo. Loreta was involved in the community and the family was chosen as Dallas County Family of the Year by the Missouri Extension Service. Loreta opened and ran the Urbana Arts & Knit Shop, helped start the Jolly Janes Service Club and enjoyed the Pond Club. Loreta was successful in her jewelry and cosmetic business, traveling throughout Missouri. Loreta was active in the Prairie Chapel UMC, serving as United Methodist Women president and other offices. Loreta sang in and led the choir for many years.



Loreta, a devoted mother, was known by her family as being a great cook and the family enjoyed the many years of gatherings at the ranch, the farm and her home for holidays and celebrations. As a mom, grandma and great grandma, Loreta instilled in her family the values of hard work, being responsible and "doing your best" in all things. Loreta had a strong Christian faith, loved music, her dogs, visiting with friends and volunteering at church. Loreta loved music and in her last days sang along with old time hymns including "I'll Fly Away." She let her family know she was "ready to go" even though her family was not quite as ready to let her go.



Loreta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harold; and her siblings.

Loreta leaves to cherish her memory her son Nelson Giberson and Martha, Bolivar, Mo.; daughters Nila Spencer Cleaves and Craig, Loch Lloyd, Mo., Karon Spencer and Jim, Parkville, Mo., Leila DeMayo, The Villages, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law; and friends.



Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Cantlon Otterness Funeral Chapel in Urbana, Mo. Rev. Jeff Cole, Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church, officiated. Music was by Carla Moore. Burial was in Bowers Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Cantlon Otterness Funeral Home.



Pallbearers were grandsons Kevin Spencer, Jason Edge, Blake Spencer, nephew Terry Frolio, Carl Bailey, Dale Settle, Bill Vaughn and Kendall Eidson.



Honorary Pallbearers were sons-in-law Jim Spencer and Craig Cleaves, nephews Dan Curtis, Larry Collier, Walter Collier and Jim Fluckey.



Memorial donations may be sent to the family at Prairie Chapel UMC, RR 1, Box 839, Urbana, Mo., 65767. Published in Custer County Chief on July 18, 2019