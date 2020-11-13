Lori Marie (Trump) Blakeman, 55, of Merna, Neb. went to meet her Heavenly Father Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 surrounded by her husband Paul and dad Everett.
Lori was born Feb. 1, 1965 at Burwell Community Hospital to Everett and Carol Trump. While living in Ord she belonged to Bethany Lutheran Church and was active in the Church.
Lori went to school in Ord and graduated with the Class of 1983. After graduation she went to Central Community College. After graduation she worked for Mid-Nebraska for several years in Ord and the Tumbleweed Café in Broken Bow as a cook for a while.
Lori met Paul at a single's dance in Broken Bow. After dating, on Dec. 11, 1999 she married Paul Blakeman. The couple lived in Merna for a while and then moved to a farm west of Merna.
Lori loved to travel, eat out, read a good book, go on cruises (one of her favorite places was the Cayman Islands) and send out cards for birthdays, get well, anniversaries and other occasions. She loved to cook and was very good at it and shop (Lori had her holiday shopping all done for this year). Lori was an avid sports fan; her favorite team was New England Patriots with Tom Brady.
Lori smiled all the time and tried to keep a positive attitude. Lori was a member of the United Methodist Church in Merna where she was very active and was president of UMW.
Lori is survived by her husband Paul of Merna; dad Everett Trump of Merna; two brothers Steve (Benita) Trump of Custer, S.D. and children Tyler, Cody and Kally, and Brian (Holly) Trump of Ord and children Charles, Robert, Anna, and David; mother-in-law Shirley Blakeman; brothers and sisters-in-law John (Deb) Blakeman, Mary (Rodney) Ross and Nancy (Randy) Henry; and other relatives and a host of friends.
Lori was preceded in death by her mother Carol Trump; aunts Mary Burson and Lila Gross; and an uncle Evert Burson.
Graveside service will be Monday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Merna Cemetery west of Merna with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Merna United Methodist Church or Merna Fire Department.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed with words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
