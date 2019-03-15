Louis James Hagan, 92, of Mason City, Neb., died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at CHI Health, Good Samaritan in Kearney.



Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at the Baptist Church in Mason City. Pastor Roger McDermott will be officiating; Govier Brothers directing. Visitation will be at the Baptist Church Friday, March 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Louis was born to Roberta (Ball) and Elmer Hagan on Feb. 19, 1927. His family lived on a farm near Eddyville. Louis attended Victory Hill elementary and Sumner High School.



On July 4, 1944 Louis married Betty Golter, his high school sweetheart, in Norton, Kans. To their union nine children were born. Shortly after their marriage, Louis enlisted in the Navy where he served on the ship U.S.S. Yavapi. He was always proud of his service to the country.



Louis became a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. He served in a number of Nebraska schools including Bladen, Cairo, Mason City, Trenton, and Cody. His career also included 14 years as ESU 15 administrator in Trenton.



In 1989 Louis retired. He and wife, Betty, spent their time traveling, attending auctions, enjoying grandchildren's' activities, and entertaining family and friends. They were also involved in many community and church functions in Mason City.



In recent years, Louis enjoyed time with many friends at coffee. He loved talking and teasing people at Custer's or at the church in Mason. Those friendships were priceless to him and kept him going.



Louis was active in many organizations throughout his life. He belonged to Community Service Club, Historical Society, American Legion, Masons and Shriners. He was always a leader in the Mason City Baptist Church and the community. He was the patriarch of his beloved town; everyone in Mason City loved him and looked out for him.



Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Roberta Hagan; his wife Betty Hagan; an infant daughter Connie; one brother Gary Hagan; and four sisters, Delores, Dorothy, Joy Faye and Alice.



Survivors include two sons Dennie (wife Jody) of Hayes Kans. and Louis James (Jim) Hagan (wife Vickie) of Savannah, Geo.; six daughters Korene (husband Ted) Johnson of Hillsboro, Ore., Linda (husband Dick) Almquist of Axtell, June (husband Dan) Wiese of Axtell, Shirley (husband Bill) Gilbreath of Axtell, Mary (husband Jim) Madsen of Litchfield and Brenda (husband Scott) Stupka of Anselmo; Survivors also include one sister Karen Wilson of Albany, Ore. and two brothers Dan (wife Jan) Hagan of Albany, Ore., and Darwin (wife June) Hagan of Salem, Ore.; 26 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



Memorials suggested Mason Baptist Church www.adoptaclassrroom.org