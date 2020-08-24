Loyal Muhlbach passed away Aug. 16, 2020 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.



Loyal Oscar Muhlbach was born Feb. 7, 1940 to Oscar and Susie (Hehner) Muhlbach of Ravenna. He was the youngest of four children.



He graduated from Ravenna High School in 1957. He attended Kearney State College and was drafted into the US Army in 1963 and was stationed in Korea 1964-65.



He married Sherry Prochaska on June 27, 1965. They raised their family of three children - Lori, Lisa and Shannon - in Broken Bow where Loyal began his career as Police Officer #403 in 1971. He was Chief of Police from 1980-89. Loyal and Sherry divorced in 1983.



Loyal later married Donna (Goodner) McCaslin. They lived in Arnold where he worked for the city as a police officer. He retired and they moved to Broken Bow. Loyal and Donna divorced in 2013.



Loyal is survived by his children Lori Sechtem, Lisa (Ross) Finley and Shannon (Natalie Johnson); seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; his sister Ruth Lindly; and sister-in-law Marie Muhlbach.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Donald; sister Arleen; brother-in-law Francis Stein; brother-in-law Leonard Lindly; and a grandchild.



A celebration of life was held at Kinkaider Barrel Room in Broken Bow Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. The family wants to thank Kevin Lindly for leading the celebration and Kinkaider for the hospitality.



Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow Police Department at 116 S 11th Street in Broken Bow.



Condolences can be sent to Lisa Finley, PO Box 3232, Kearney, NE, 68848.

