Obituary Condolences Flowers Lynn B. Hokanson, 60, died March 1, 2019 in Broken Bow, Neb.



Lynn was the best friend, sweetheart and husband to Shelly Storm Hokanson. Lynn and Shelly shared 36 joyful years of marriage and together raised their five daughters and six sons: Vaughn (Melissa), Ryan (Melody), Eileen (Tyler), Darla (Joshua), Leisa (Felix), David (Marie), Katelyn (Cedrick), Sharon, Lyle, Keegan, Talmage, (and all those who were adopted through love).



Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Lynn was the first son and second child born to Olof and Marie Hokanson. He is survived by his two sisters and four of his brothers: Jan, Neil, Lee, Gaye Chris, and Wayne. Lynn was proceeded in death by his mother, father, and little brother Von. Lynn and his brothers and sisters were raised in the valleys of Utah and spent much of their growing up time in Far West and Corinne. Lynn's brothers and sisters loved and served one another as they learned hard work and frugality from their mother and father.



Before graduating from Box Elder High School, Lynn saved enough money working side-by-side with his siblings through milking cows starting at 3 a.m. so they could each go into the world to teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Lynn was called through revelation from God to a prophet named Spencer W. Kimball in 1977 to serve the people in the Rapid City, S.D. mission. While serving, Lynn fell in love with the Great American Plains that would come to be his home and final resting place.



Shortly after returning to Utah from his two-year service teaching Jesus Christ's Gospel in the Dakotas, Lynn was introduced to the beautiful and musical Shelly Storm Bates. Smitten, soon Lynn was making her laugh with his corny grin and quiet sneaky humor. Almost before they knew what was happening, he was dropping a diamond - without a ring - out of a Ziggy card in a proposal that would bring tears of laughter and be retold countless times. Even as his second proposal, the card still received the YES that brought Lynn and Shelly to the altar to be married for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple of The Feb. 25, 1983. This was the beginning of a lifetime of love and service that bonded Lynn and Shelly through their greatest trials and deepest joys.



Lynn studied during his collegiate days at Ricks College, BYU and Weber State University where he graduated with a B.S. in Computer Information Systems. While obtaining his education and throughout his life, Lynn worked to provide for his family in many roles including jobs in the U.S. Forest Service, as an electrician, handyman, printer, lawn technician, computer programmer, micro-farmer, painter, janitor, repairman, pizza master, deli dude, and doughnut king. No labor was too menial for him when it provided for his little ones and sweet wife. Work was Lynn's way of teaching the patient ways of the Carpenter - his true vocation. Lynn set a lifelong example to his children of working out of love for God and Family.



Lynn's children follow and continue to learn from his footsteps as he leads, guides and walks beside them with the love that he received from Jesus Christ. Lynn's children and grandchildren, Rigo Leonard, Maggie Storm, Todd Jackson, Rowyn Hope, Leo Steel, Grant Lewis, Charly Charity, Cade Stone, Erik Spencer, Eleanor Chadima, Jason Gilbert, Sophie Grace and all those yet to come, will always be to him more precious than jewels adorning the crowns of Glory. Dear husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, God be with you until we meet again.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Broken Bow in Broken Bow. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Broken Bow with President David Sawyer officiating. Burial will be in the Westerville Cemetery in Westerville. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 7, 2019