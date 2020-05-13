Lynn Maurice Foster age 82, of Ansley, Neb.passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.



He was born July 10, 1937, near Berwyn to Leonard and Leona Foster. Lynn had two siblings LeaDell and Larry. He graduated from school in Ansley and then went to the Army where he worked as an auto mechanic and was a top marksman. After serving in the Army, Lynn came home.



On May 29, 1960, he married Ruth J. Wooters. Lynn and Ruth had four children Daryl, David, Patrick, and Julie.

He loved the Lord, Assembly of God, and SonLife Broadcasting Network.



Lynn enjoyed watching nature from the front porch or being out on the lawnmower, he loved his animals and building with wood. There was not much he couldn't make.



He worked 29 years for BD and then 24 more years at Custer's Last Stop before totally retiring.



Lynn is survived by his daughter Julie Skeels of Ansley; sister LeaDell Collier of Broken Bow,;three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Larry; wife Ruth; and three sons.



A memorial service will be held May 29, at 10 a.m. at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery.

