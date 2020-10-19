Our world lost one of the sweetest and kindest ladies when Mae Belle Dippert Edelman passed Oct. 13, 2020 in Broken Bow, Neb. due to a medical complication.
Mae was born in Chance, S.D. on Aug. 13, 1929 to Robert and Emma (Jones) Dippert. Mae was the middle daughter of seven children.
Mae met Lee Edelman while he was working construction and they were married on March 31, 1949 in Broken Bow.
In their early years of marriage, they traveled around with their little camper home as Lee worked various construction sites around the Midwest.
They settled in Sargent and bought their ranch in 1963 where they lived the rest of their married life. Lee passed away on their 39th anniversary in 1988 while doing ranch chores. Mae was a loving and caring wife and worked side by side, hand in hand with her husband working their ranch. Lee's pet name for her was "Daisy Mae."
Mae enjoyed leading the Girl Scout Troop for several years and worked at the Sargent School in the cafeteria for 27 years. She developed many long-lasting friendships with all the people she worked with.
Mae loved all of her family, near and far. She enjoyed the large family gatherings and the late-night card games. She had the ability to throw a wonderful meal together out of nothing and at the drop of a hat. She loved her coffee and always had a pot on to share.
Two of her brothers Ray and Roy lived with her for many years at separate times, spending their evenings playing card games. Her local card playing friends were also like family. Mae played once or twice a week for around 30 years. She really loved her cards, didn't she?
Her neighbors were very special to her, Mae was very independent and always fixing things by herself but if she needed help, they came as soon as she called.
She loved watching the Antique Roadshow, Backyard Farmer, The Lawrence Welk Show, and we can't forget the most important, RODEOS! She did beautiful crocheting until arthritis made it impossible, was a Sudoku pro and read her Bible every morning. She hated snakes, big snakes, little snakes and sticks that looked like snakes!
Favorite memories of Aunt Mae are her lovely garden and yard, canning, walking the pasture to get the cows, milking the cows, feeding bottle baby calves, gathering eggs, baby chicks in the basement, cribbage, card games, fishing at the river, always good food, caramel popcorn at Halloween, chicken noodle soup at Christmas, angel food cakes from scratch, an Edelman historian and their ranch was always a favorite place to go. She was up to anything, grab her always present purse, hop in the car and away we would go.
Aunt Mae was special to all who knew her; there truly is a new angel in heaven.
She was preceeded in death by her husband; parents; her brothers and sisters (Evelyn, Glenn, Ray, Mary, Roy, and Joe); brothers and sisters-in-laws; nieces and nephews.
She is survived by sister-in-law Bonnetta Edelman Kemp; four generations of nieces and nephews; and many other friends and neighbors who will miss her presence in their lives.
Funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Sargent Community Center in Sargent with Pastor Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. CDT in the Seneca Cemetery at Seneca. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the Sargent Community Center.
