|
|
Marie Isabell Pirnie, 94, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Marvin Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Lone Tree Cemetery near Weissert. A visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Memorials are suggested to the Weissert Church of God. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Marie was born Dec. 31, 1925 in Weissert to Frank "Bud" and Fern (Campbell) Peterson. Marie was the oldest of their five children. She grew up in the Weissert area attending Weissert Grade School and later graduated from Dry Valley High School with the class of 1943.
On Nov. 13, 1954, Marie was united in marriage to George Pirnie. The couple made their home in Broken Bow. They were blessed with three children: George Jr., Nadine and Gerald. Her husband George passed away Nov. 16, 1998.
Marie loved her family and was known to help others in whatever way she could. She was a very good cook and enjoyed feeding the men working on the Pirnie farm/ranch.
Marie held various jobs over the years working at the Pirnie General Store, Arrow Freightlines, the Pirnie farm/ranch and the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center.
She was a member of the Baptist Church for many years, and later in life she attended the Church of God in Broken Bow. Marie enjoyed serving in her church where she made many life-long friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents Frank "Bud" and Fern; husband George; siblings Lewis Peterson, Leo Peterson, Arlene Glover and Wilma Miller and husband Paul Miller.
She is survived by children George Pirnie Jr., Nadine (Rod) Schweitzer and Gerald Pirnie along with grandsons Troy (Shawna) Schweitzer and Kyle (Jaymee} Schweitzer. Other surviving family members include Beverly Peterson, DeVohn Peterson, Charles Glover, Alice Pirnie and Helen Marie Pirnie.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 20, 2020