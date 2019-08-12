Home

Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE 68862
308-728-5191
Marie Dilsaver
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE 68862
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Moulton Cemetery
Marie Maybelle (Dunbar) Dilsaver


1931 - 2019
Marie Maybelle (Dunbar) Dilsaver Obituary
Marie Maybelle (Dunbar) Dilsaver, 88, of Ord, Neb. and formerly of Taylor, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

A Celebration of Life and Committal Service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Moulton Cemetery. Pastor Jason Hunt will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday 9:30-11 a.m. at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Maybelle was born March 24, 1931 in the Dry Valley Community of Loup County to Fred Austin and Mattie Marie (Stithem) Dunbar. She graduated from Loup County High School in 1949.

On September 4, 1949, Maybelle was united in marriage to Arthur William Dilsaver at Taylor. They settled on the Frank Vintage place until they moved to Ord in 2006.

Maybelle was a member of the Clever Clique Sewing Club, a 4-H leader and a Girl Scout Volunteer. She taught Sunday School and helped with many county fairs. Maybelle loved reading her Bible, devotions and doing word searches.

She enjoyed baking, canning, gardening, raising fryer chickens and layer hens and milking cows. Maybelle enjoyed making meals or snacks of Pepsi, popcorn, Rice Krispy treats or graham crackers.

She enjoyed attending her children's and grand-children's events; and usually was handing out a cough drop or tootsie roll to anyone and everyone.

Maybelle was always kind and giving, and always was taking care of someone. She cared for her parents; and was always ready to feed or cook for someone. Always feeding the world!

She was very appreciative and thankful for anything anyone ever did for her. Some of Maybelle's thoughtful expressions often heard were "Bless your heart" and "Come again if it's convenient."

Survivors include two sons Richard Dilsaver of Mission, S.D. and John Dilsaver of Taylor; three daughters and sons-in-law Marcia and Chet Wales of Dunning, Kathy Connell of Stapleton and Judy and Ron Bower of Burwell; 33 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and brother and two sisters-in-law Floyd and Betty Dunbar of Almeria and Margaret Davis of Broken Bow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Arthur William "Bud"; son Fredric Dilsaver; brother Leroy Mattox; a son-in-law Gordon Connell; and grandson-in-law James Bruha.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 15, 2019
