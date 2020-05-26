Marilyn Kelly, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 70 Thursday, May 21, 2020. Marilyn and her husband, Gerald Kelly, have resided in Cozad, Neb. for 16 years.
On July 22, 1949 in Lexington, Roger and Ella (Wilcox) Fleming welcomed Marilyn into the world a few minutes before her identical twin sister, Carolyn Sheets of Gothenburg.
Marilyn grew up on a farm outside Sargent and graduated from Sargent High School in 1967.
On June 14, 1969, Marilyn married Gerald, the love of her life and last year they celebrated 50 years of marriage. They moved to Ponca City, Okla. in 1970. Marilyn had all three of her children born within 16 days of Christmas. This made shopping for birthdays and Christmases much easier for her.
Marilyn chose to stay at home to raise her children but found time to volunteer at her kids' schools and enjoyed catering with a friend. Marilyn followed all three kids and their sports and activities. She was a fixture at her kids' athletic events and could be heard, over all the other parents, cheering and coaching her kids.
Marilyn and Carolyn enjoyed the mischief of being twins, dressing alike and creating one family out of two. Growing up, Marilyn's kids couldn't understand why their mom had a photo of her and Uncle Allen next to a photo of her and dad. To demonstrate how alike they were, Marilyn and Carolyn both had the only two red-haired kids in the family.
Cody was Marilyn's fourth and most favorite child, despite being a tiny, furry mop of a dog. Cody protected her fiercely and wouldn't even allow his older "siblings" to get close to her. Cody went everywhere with her and was notorious for playing the role of a neck rest while she drove around for her errands.
Marilyn had a passion for crocheting, sewing, cross stitch and plastic canvas. In the 70s she spent a few years as a polyester fashion designer. She was best known for sewing seasonal outfits for her concrete geese; the geese were always dressed to impress each passerby.
She gave her opinion without apology, hated having her picture taken, made multiple trips each year to visit her kids and grandkids, told people in the checkout lane all about her children and grandchildren and tested her kids' knowledge of computer programs.
Second to her pride in and love for her children, grandchildren, and grand-pets, Marilyn loved the color purple, spun glass, angels, kid's meal toys, freebies, romance novels, musicals, Hallmark movies, word searches, solitaire, kitty shirts, roosters and "reusable" food containers. Marilyn created a new word - "flusterated" (flustered plus frustrated) - that perfectly describes how the family feels without her.
Marilyn's spirit is carried on by her husband Gerald of Cozad; daughter Kimberly (Dan) DeVall of Jemez Springs, N.M.; sons Chris (Carrie) Kelly of Plano, Texas and Jeremy (Sarah) Kelly of Owasso, Okla.; grandchildren Aidan, Abbey, Gabrielle and Cooper; sisters Carolyn Sheets, Gena Urban, Kay Gould and Ada Kohler; brothers-in-law Duane Kelly, Bernard Kelly and Bill Kelly; sister-in-law JoAnne Sadler; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Ella Fleming; infant sister Twila; parents-in-law Lawrence and Juanita Kelly; and her beloved Cody.
Marilyn chose to be cremated. A memorial service will Friday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Father Mike Pampara officiating. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad.
In compliance with the CDC and State of Nebraska, if you plan to attend a book signing or memorial service, please practice safe social distancing, keeping six feet from those who do not reside in the same household as you.
Memorials are suggested to Paw Prints in Dawson County or the animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 26 to Jun. 7, 2020.