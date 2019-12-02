|
Marilyn Anderson, 70, of Dunning, Neb., died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at her home in Dunning.
Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Sandhills High School Gymnasium in Dunning with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will be in the Dunning Cemetery. A visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 1 1-6 p.m. with the family greeting friends 4-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Memorials are suggested to the Dunning Cemetery or the Dunning Volunteer Fire Department. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com
Marilyn was born April 1, 1949 to Burdell and Patricia (Pat) Seeley in Lincoln. Marilyn was raised on the Seeley family ranch along with her four siblings Margaret, Patty Rae, Johna and John.
Along with causing trouble with her sisters Marilyn was active in sports at Halsey-Dunning High school where she graduated in 1967. Marilyn later went on to attend Chadron State College.
After college Marilyn wed her lifetime love Steve R. Anderson. Steve and Marilyn moved back to the community of Dunning where they raised their sons Corey and Kevin.
Marilyn was forever the busy body. She and Steve opened the cafe in Dunning that Marilyn ran while taking care of two wild boys! Later Marilyn began as the local mail carrier for 30-plus years. In addition, she served as village clerk for 30 years.
Marilyn, being Marilyn, could not rest easy with that. She was also very committed to volunteering for things such as the and cemetery care. There was never a person laid to rest who went without flowers on Memorial Day.
If ever you met her, you were forever her friend. She had a heart of pure gold.
If you were to drive past the Anderson home you could find Marilyn hanging clothes on the line and tending her flowers that were always stunning! But you had better have time for a Pepsi and some conversation if you stopped.
The greatest passion in her life were her five grandchildren. Kale, Riggin, Ridge, Kutter and Grace were the center of her world. They will forever remember her last words whenever they left her home, "Love you, Kid."
Marilyn is survived by her husband Steve Anderson of Dunning; sons Corey (Tiffany) Anderson of Monona, Iowa and Kevin (Jody) Anderson of Dunning; five grandchildren; siblings Margaret (Harold) Thompson of Alliance, Patty Rae (Darrell) Andersen of Halsey, Johna Eaton of Gretna and John (Karyn) Seeley of Halsey.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Custer County Chief on Dec. 5, 2019