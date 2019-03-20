Marilyn Mae Fischer, 86, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23 at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow.



Marilyn was born on October 3, 1932 to Earle E. and Eliza M. (Campain) Miller in rural Polk County. She attended rural schools in Nance County, graduated in 1950 from the Osceola High School in Osceola and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University.



Marilyn married Oryl L. Fischer on January 21, 1951. To this union three children were born.



Marilyn enjoyed accompanying musical groups and teaching piano lessons for over 30 years. She was employed by the Department of Social Services in Sherman County and was the treasurer of the Custer Parish consisting of six churches for 35 years. Marilyn continued working as membership secretary for the Broken Bow United Methodist Church until her illness.



Marilyn was a member of the Broken Bow United Methodist church for 50 years, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 62 years and was very interested in genealogy, becoming a member of the Winthrop Society, the General Society of Mayflower Descendants and the Nebraska State Genealogical Society.



Marilyn is survived by her husband Oryl of Broken Bow; a son and daughter-in-law Tim and Diane (Rankin) Fischer of Blair; a daughter Rebecca Hardy of Ainsworth; five grandchildren Jeremy (Heather) Fischer of Cary, N.C.; Jonathan Fischer of Norfolk; Joshua (Hayley) Fischer of Fremont; Christina (Tony) Buckles of Ainsworth and Brandon (Tea) Hardy of Odenton, Md.; seven great-grand children Chloe Fischer, Hayden Fischer, Mia Fischer, Abigail Fischer, Max Hardy, Monroe Buckles and Sutton Buckles.



She is preceded in death by a daughter Debra Baller; son in-laws Bill Baller and Jerry Hardy; her parents; and brother and sister in-law Richard and Pat Miller.



Inurnment will be at the Osceola Cemetery, in Osceola at a later date.



Memorials may be directed to Aldersgate Renewal Ministries, Asera Care and The Vetter Foundation.