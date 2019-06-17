Services Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow 542 South 9th Ave. Broken Bow , NE 68822 308-872-2424 For more information about Marjorie Neth Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Neth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Marie "Marge" (Reinhard) Neth

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Marjorie Neth, 94, of Broken Bow, Neb., died Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow.



Funeral services will be Wednesday June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Visitation will be Tuesday June 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary and 5- 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with family greeting friends 6-7 p.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow United Methodist Church or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com



Marjorie Marie Reinhard Neth was born March 23, 1925 to Frank M. Reinhard and Ethel Mae Stewart Reinhard. They lived southeast of Broken Bow in the King School neighborhood until Marge was four and her brother, George Gerald Reinhard (Jerry), was 2. At that time they moved 12 miles southwest of Broken Bow to the Ryno community.



Marge had many fond memories of growing up in the Ryno community and because her family's house was the closest to school, the teachers would board at their home during the school year. Ryno school was the hub of activity for the people that lived in that community.



As a child she attended Ryno Rural Sunday School with her family and then joined the Broken Bow Methodist Church.



Excelling in school was always important to Marge as she attended Ryno School through the 10th grade and then Broken Bow High School where she graduated with the class of 1942. She belonged to Job's Daughters. Marge was a 4-H member and very involved in demonstrations, judging, etc. With her demonstration she won a trip to the National Dairy Show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was privileged to go to our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Marge was the 1st 4-H queen of Custer County.



Following graduation she worked that summer filling in for vacations in the offices of Register of Deeds and County School Superintendent. She then worked the years at Nebraska State Bank as a teller.



Dec. 1, 1946, she married Ward Edward Neth. They were blessed with two children Janet Marie Neth and Neal Edward Neth. Marge and Ward enjoyed going to town on Saturday nights and on their way home they would stop at Ward's parents house to visit them and Ward's siblings, nieces and nephews. Marge and Ward loved to dance, play cards and coffee with the neighbors. The Ryno community became family.



Marge served as a 4-H leader, Ryno School Board member, Extension Board member and was secretary of the Hitch 'n Git Driving Club. She was a faithful member of the Broken Bow United Methodist Church, serving as a kindergarten Sunday School teacher for many years, she sang in the church choir and played in the bell choir. She loved to play the piano and would play when asked for 4-H Recognition Night, church events and other community activities. One of her greatest joys was working in the Custer County Assessor's office for 35 years. She loved the people who came to her for information. She worked under three elected officials. Her dedication to her job was evident in the friends she made and the admiration given to her by her peers. She retired in October, 2003 at the age of 76.



Marge felt privileged to be able to visit all 50 states except Florida and Hawaii, thanks to her family. She delighted in the fact that she was able to attend a Husker football game. Not only did she like Husker football but Husker olleyball as well, traveling with her sister-in-law Jean and niece Robyn to California in 2001 to the National Championship games.



Marge enjoyed keeping up with her grandkids activities and she was deeply loved by them. She was known as Grandma Marge to many and she delighted in that.



Marge and Ward lived on the family farm until Ward's unexpected death Feb. 7, 1985. Her life changed and her heart was broken but true to her spirit, she made the best of every situation and created a new life for herself by moving from the farm she had lived on since she was four years old, to a house in Broken Bow in the fall of 1985.



She was a beloved mother who was great at keeping track of things on her calendar...appointments, deaths, special events etc. She saved every calendar with all the entries and all the memories. On August 31, 2012, the entries on the calendar stopped. On that day she had a stroke and her life changed once again. And once again her spirit lived on and she has been touching lives in the rest home with her smiles and hugs. If she were here, she would want to thank the caregivers in the rest home for loving her like their own.



This past week she is on another life changing journey. She is resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Well done good and faithful servant.



Marge is survived by daughter Janet Kalinowski and husband Sig of rural Oconto; son Neal Neth and wife Karen of Broken Bow; grandchildren Jenny Daup and husband Alan of Gothenburg, Joleen Schuring and husband Travis of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kristen Houska and husband Nate of Lincoln and Megan Neth also of Lincoln; great grandchildren Maddie and Seth Daup of Gothenburg and Lincoln and Grayson Schuring of Sioux Falls, S.D., Charlotte and Everett Houska of Lincoln; nieces and nephews who were very dear to her heart; and a host of relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Ward Neth; her parents Frank and Ethel Reinhard; father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Rose Neth; brother George Gerald Reinhard and wife Jean; sister-in-law Ruth Burnett and husband Clifford; sister-in-law Opal Larson and husband Harold; and brother-in-law Ivan Neth and wife Bonnie. Published in Custer County Chief on June 20, 2019