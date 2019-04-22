Services Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow 542 South 9th Ave. Broken Bow , NE 68822 308-872-2424 For more information about Mark Slagle Resources More Obituaries for Mark Slagle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark Wade Slagle

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Funeral services for Mark Slagle, 58, of Sargent, Neb. will be held at the Sargent Public School gymnasium April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Marty Robbins officiating. Burial at the Gates cemetery and a final "bull sale lunch" at the Sargent Community Center will follow the service. Visitation will be at the school 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 26. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com Govier Brothers Mortuary is assisting the family.



Mark Wade Slagle was born April 17, 1961 to Melvin and Jeanette (Gibson) Slagle in Ord. Mark spent much of his young years farming the front yard, complete with irrigation laterals and a full line of toy equipment. He would regularly negotiate trades for other needed toy equipment at the Sargent John Deere store. These early business deals would help him as he transitioned into adulthood.



At the age of nine, Mark convinced his parents that if he could have a Honda 70 motorcycle, he would be much more productive on the farm and ranch because not only would he be able to get home faster than on his bicycle, but he could also check cows. He even used it to help pull his first calf. Mark had motorcycles for years and had the unfortunate experience of getting one stuck up in a tree while chasing cows, but he did get them in.



Mark attended Kindergarten through Eighth Grade at Gates and transferred to Sargent Public School for high school. He once again convinced his parents that a different set of wheels, this time a short box Ford pickup, instead of riding the bus would benefit them all so he could bring home supplies from town and get home sooner to help. He graduated with the class of 1979.



Mark knew early on that he wanted to farm and raise Registered Angus cattle. He formed a partnership in 1976 with his parents to start Slagle Angus. Together, they built a successful Angus herd and formed many strong friendships. While working hard to care for the cattle and hold the annual Ranchers Bull Sale, he made time to enjoy life and (simply put) had fun! Although they did show at the Denver Stock Show from 1981-1984 and won the Grand Champion Carload three times, Mark's primary goal was to raise big beef bulls with performance in the feedlot.



In 1996, Mark married Kristin McDaniel. He had won her heart with the line "Want to go deliver bulls with me?" Who could resist that? They had four beautiful daughters (aka the Slaglette's) which altered Mark's life focus. He traded his Harley for a Jeep. He said he felt closest to God when he was out driving through the pastures and watching the sunsets. He tried to teach the girls the many important things in life, passing on advice like "Peaches in heavy syrup is just plain good," and "Never stand behind a coughing cow." And more seriously, "Life is not the way it is supposed to be. It is the way it is. The way you cope with it is what makes a difference."



As Mark battled ocular lymphoma with CNS involvement, he showed us all his true spirit by coping with this disease while being the best Dad possible. While getting treatments, he took his family in a camper to Alaska for 19 days, fulfilling a long-time dream of his.

We can only give you a glimpse of the complex man Mark was. He could recall conversations and events from very early in his life. He holds a patent for his post-puller invention. He loved hunting, precision shooting and driving fast. He loved music, loud music. He had expressive eyebrows and beautiful blue eyes.



Mark passed away at his home April 19, 2019.



Mark is survived by his wife Kristin; daughters Corri, Bridget, Vivian and Melissa Slagle; parents Melvin and Jeanette; and sister Cheryl and Bernard Ritchie. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; niece Bailee McDaniel; and great-nephew Ty Vincent. Memorials are suggested to the Bulldog Education Foundation and Custer County Pheasants Forever. Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries