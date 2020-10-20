1/1
Martha Louise "Louise" (Sears) Clark
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Clark, 80, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the CHI Health St Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Martha Louise (Sears) Clark was born Jan. 4, 1940, at Broken Bow, the second child and only daughter of Edwin L. and Teedie Mae Emerson Sears.

She graduated from Broken Bow High School with the class of 1958.

On Aug. 8, 1959 she was married to Darrell D. Clark at the EUB Church in Broken Bow. They were blessed with two daughters – Sue Jean and Amy Louise. Darrell and Louise divorced in 1974.

In 1969, she began working as the secretary to the high school principal at Broken Bow Public Schools; and later became the secretary for the Superintendent of Schools where she continued until her retirement in October of 2000.

Louise loved to cook especially for family dinners. Her wonderful meals will be missed. She loved sewing, making doll clothes for her great granddaughters, embroidery and making crafts of all kinds.

Louise is survived by daughters Susan J. (Tom) Horky and Amy L. (Randy) White; grandchildren Randi Mae White and Joshua Lee (Kayla) White; great-granddaughters Addison Claire Dunbar and Sophiah Lee White; brothers Kenneth L. Sears of Cottage Grove, Ore. and David B. Sears (Connie) of Wickenburg, Ariz.; nephews Kimo (Penny) Sears and Keith (Barb) Sears of Creswell, Ore. and Robert (Jodi) Sears of Spokane, Wash.; and niece Jacque D Sears of Burr; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Michael J Horky; and ex-husband Darrell Clark.

Graveside service will be Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Westerville Cemetery in Westerville, with Pastor Kathy Salts PMA officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Westerville Cemetery.

A register book is available for signing Wed. Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Westerville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved