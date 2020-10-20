Louise Clark, 80, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the CHI Health St Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Martha Louise (Sears) Clark was born Jan. 4, 1940, at Broken Bow, the second child and only daughter of Edwin L. and Teedie Mae Emerson Sears.
She graduated from Broken Bow High School with the class of 1958.
On Aug. 8, 1959 she was married to Darrell D. Clark at the EUB Church in Broken Bow. They were blessed with two daughters – Sue Jean and Amy Louise. Darrell and Louise divorced in 1974.
In 1969, she began working as the secretary to the high school principal at Broken Bow Public Schools; and later became the secretary for the Superintendent of Schools where she continued until her retirement in October of 2000.
Louise loved to cook especially for family dinners. Her wonderful meals will be missed. She loved sewing, making doll clothes for her great granddaughters, embroidery and making crafts of all kinds.
Louise is survived by daughters Susan J. (Tom) Horky and Amy L. (Randy) White; grandchildren Randi Mae White and Joshua Lee (Kayla) White; great-granddaughters Addison Claire Dunbar and Sophiah Lee White; brothers Kenneth L. Sears of Cottage Grove, Ore. and David B. Sears (Connie) of Wickenburg, Ariz.; nephews Kimo (Penny) Sears and Keith (Barb) Sears of Creswell, Ore. and Robert (Jodi) Sears of Spokane, Wash.; and niece Jacque D Sears of Burr; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Michael J Horky; and ex-husband Darrell Clark.
Graveside service will be Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Westerville Cemetery in Westerville, with Pastor Kathy Salts PMA officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Westerville Cemetery.
A register book is available for signing Wed. Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.