Martha Lucille Wood, 101, of Litchfield and Merna, Neb. passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Merna Cemetery with George Reitz officiating. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is assisting family. Words of remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Lucille was born June 13, 1919, to John and Bessie (Culp) Harrold, in Alexandria. The family moved to the Merna area when she was a small girl. She was the second of eight daughters in the family. She attended Merna High School and graduated in the class of 1936.
She taught in rural schools until her marriage to Elwyn Wood on June 13, 1941. They lived and farmed in the Dale Valley area until their retirement in 1992, when they moved to Litchfield.
Lucille was active in her community as a 4-H leader, a member of her Project Club, a member and Sunday School teacher at the Merna Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star. She loved to cook for family and friends and always had a garden. She was an avid quilter and finished many quilts.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elwyn in 2007; four sisters Delma Wilson, Dona Martin, Ruth Fagan and Mary Lou Harrold; a son-in-law Bill Switzer; a great-granddaughter; and a great-great-grandson.
She is survived by her children Ellen (Mike) Lessmann of Omaha, Rosemary Switzer of Carrolton, Texas, Dean (Julie) Wood of Litchfield and Karen (Keith) Rohling of South Hutchison, Kan. She had 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters Glee Alberding of Tucson, Ariz., Jane Elliott of Fort Collins, Colo. and Carroll Woodard of Julesburg, Colo.
Memorials may be made to your local church in Lucille's name.