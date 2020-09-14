1/1
Martha Lucille (Harrold) Wood
1919 - 2020
Martha Lucille Wood, 101, of Litchfield and Merna, Neb. passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Merna Cemetery with George Reitz officiating. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is assisting family. Words of remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Lucille was born June 13, 1919, to John and Bessie (Culp) Harrold, in Alexandria. The family moved to the Merna area when she was a small girl.  She was the second of eight daughters in the family.  She attended Merna High School and graduated in the class of 1936.

She taught in rural schools until her marriage to Elwyn Wood on June 13, 1941.  They lived and farmed in the Dale Valley area until their retirement in 1992, when they moved to Litchfield.

Lucille was active in her community as a 4-H leader, a member of her Project Club, a member and Sunday School teacher at the Merna Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star.  She loved to cook for family and friends and always had a garden.   She was an avid quilter and finished many quilts.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elwyn in 2007; four sisters Delma Wilson, Dona Martin, Ruth Fagan and Mary Lou Harrold; a son-in-law Bill Switzer; a great-granddaughter; and a great-great-grandson.

She is survived by her children Ellen (Mike) Lessmann of Omaha, Rosemary Switzer of Carrolton, Texas, Dean (Julie) Wood of Litchfield and Karen (Keith) Rohling of South Hutchison, Kan. She had 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and  two great-great grandchildren.  She is also survived by three sisters Glee Alberding of Tucson, Ariz., Jane Elliott of Fort Collins, Colo. and Carroll Woodard of Julesburg, Colo.

Memorials may be made to your local church in Lucille's name.

Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Merna Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
Grandma and Grandpa are back together again.
Tait Switzer
Grandchild
September 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of this beautiful ladies passing. She was my favorite client to take care of. I miss our time together hearing her stories and bits of wisdom. Spending time with her was such a pleasure. Heaven has certainly gained another angel.
Rita Rosentreader
Friend
September 13, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 13, 2020
Aunt Lucille gave great hugs. I always remember her with a big smile on her face.
Cecelia Claybrook
Family
