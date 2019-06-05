Martin Lee "Marty" Sell, 59, of Arcadia, Neb. passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7 at the Arcadia United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale and Pastor Ray Berry will officiate. Burial will be in the Lee Park Cemetery west of Arcadia. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Arcadia United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department, Arcadia American Legion or the Donor's Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Martin Lee Sell was born March 28, 1960 at Ord, Nebraska to Gerald and Alberta (Hunt) Sell. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1978 then went to work full time for Staab Welding in Arcadia.



On March 24, 1984, Martin was united in marriage to Lisa Bose at the Independent Bible Church in Arcadia. To this union two sons were born, Brian Lee and Aaron Michael.



In January of 1987, Marty and Lisa purchased Scotia Welding in Scotia. Marty spent many hours at the shop keeping customer's equipment running. In November of 1999, he sold the welding shop and they moved to the family farm west of Arcadia. Marty especially loved farming and did custom work for area farmers. He also had a tree cutting and backhoe business. He continued working in this capacity until his death.



Marty loved his grandchildren, Lauryn and Ryker. He enjoyed giving them rides on the 4-wheeler and watching plane, bulldozer and farming videos with Ryker on his lap.



Survivors include his wife Lisa of Arcadia; two sons Brian and Aaron (Casey McGahan) all of Arcadia; two grandchildren Lauryn and Ryker of Arcadia; two brothers Rod (Tammy Kelly) of Burwell and Scott of Arcadia; step-father Carl Mendyk of Loup City; parents-in-law Ralph and April Bose of Arcadia; two brothers-in-law Kevin (Jodi) Bose of Arcadia and Jeff Bose of Ord; two sisters-in-law JoEllen (John) Wiese of Callaway and Linda (Ralph) Brown of Maywood; a host of Mendyk family members; nieces; nephews; two aunts Hollis Hunt of Arcadia and Delores Holmes of Winner, S.D.; and an uncle, Donald (Mary) Sell of Otis, Ore.



He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Sell; and his mother Alberta Sell Mendyk. Published in Custer County Chief on June 13, 2019