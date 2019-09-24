|
|
Marvel "Dale" Zimmerman, 97, passed away Sept. 20, 2019 at Life Care Center of Longmont in Longmont, Colo.
Dale was born Nov. 8, 1921 in Berwin, Neb. in his family's sod house. Dale's father Lewis Ray Zimmerman and mother Dora Elizabeth (Klitzman) Zimmerman homesteaded in the area. He grew up in the area of Ansley, spending his entire young life in this area prior to moving to Richmond, Calif. to work in the Richmond shipyards.
He subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Navy (1943 - 1946) and U.S. Navy Reserve (1946 – 1950). During his time in the service, he was stationed stateside and overseas, visiting Scotland, England, Italy, and Shanghai, China. He saw service on the Queen Mary, the USS Bayfield (D-Day, Omaha Beach), and the USS Osage.
After his time in the service, Dale studied for and received his B.S. in Industrial Arts from Colorado A&M (now CSU), Dec 1950. He continued working as an instructor and U.S. government employee with the FAA, using his military training in the field of radar and electronic communications.
Dale was married to the love of his life Marjorie Jean (Mott) in Broken Bow on June 17, 1947.
They had five children: Catherine Gail (Newkirk), Sheila Ann (Lybarger), Linda Kay (Tice), Roberta Jean (Oliver), and Michael Dale Zimmerman.
Dale was preceded in death by his brother Orvil Ray Zimmerman (December, 1911), his mother Dora Elizabeth (Apr 29, 1965), his father Lewis Ray Zimmerman (Dec 17, 1974), Orvin Kenneth Zimmerman (Dec 14, 1995, Roseville, Calif.), his wife Marjorie Jean (Mott) Zimmerman (Oct 25, 1993) and daughter Sheila Ann (Zimmerman) Lybarger (June 19, 2019).
Dale was a strong Christian believer, serving consistently at his local churches as a teacher, deacon or usher (wherever he was needed). As an employee of the U.S. Government, he moved around the country, residing in Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Oklahoma. He loved to travel and explore, enjoying many family vacations through the years. He had a very strong love of Bible study, geography, history, photography, camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting. He loved to listen to and enjoyed music, and instilled that love of music into his children.
Dale loved to play with words. You could frequently hear him substitute like-sounding words just to see if anyone would notice. i.e. "Good mormon" for "Good morning". Words to sum up Dale's life: "Consistently, always curious; Strong Christian Believer; Wicked sense of humor; Fun loving; Of strong moral character and sense of responsibility."
Dale's celebration of life will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Ahlberg Funeral home at 326 Terry St, Longmont, Colo. at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to: The (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html) or The Carter Center (https://www.cartercenter.org/). Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com online to share condolences.
Published in Custer County Chief from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019