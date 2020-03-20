|
Marvin E Sterner, 88, of Merna, Neb., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway.
Due to coronavirus a private burial will be held and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
A private family service will be Tuesday, March 24 at the Merna Cemetery with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery west of Merna.
A viewing will be Sunday, March 22, 1-6 p.m. and Monday, March 23, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Memorials may be made to Anselmo Merna Scholarship Fund Foundation, American Legion Post #50 of Merna, or Merna United Methodist Church.
Marvin Edward Sterner was born May 28, 1931 to Arthur and Jennie (Halliwill) Sterner. He attended and graduated from Merna High School. He went to Kearney State College.
On Jan. 26, 1951 Marvin enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged June 7, 1952.
Marvin played football at Kearney State College and the U.S. Marine Corps. Marvin served in the Korean War.
He met Esther Murray through his sister, Shirley Jorgensen. They were married April 4, 1953 at the Christian Church in Broken Bow. Marvin and Esther had three sons - Edward, Clifford, and David.
Marvin worked with his dad farming and ranching around the Merna area where he resided until 2016 when they moved into Off-Broadway in Broken Bow.
Marvin was involved in the American Legion Post #126 and Custer County Supervisors for several years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Merna. Marvin and Esther enjoyed attending Anselmo-Merna School activities, working on the farm, and watching grandkids and great grandkids grow up.
He was preceded in death by wife Esther Sterner; son David Sterner; his parents and in laws; two sisters Eunice Price and Virginia Peterson; brothers-in-law Cecil Price, Steve Jorgenson, Edward Murray and Louie Murray.
Marvin is survived by two sons Ed Sterner of North Platte and Clifford (Jeri) Sterner of Merna; three grandchildren Tim (Jen) Sterner of North Platte, Terry (Colleen) Sterner of Merna and Travis (Wynne) Sterner of Merna; seven great-grandchildren Jacob, Dalton, Jace, Sienna, Judd, Maggie and Devin; two sisters Ardis (Arlis) Martin of Walla Walla, Wash. and Shirley Jorgenson of North Loup; brother-in-law Larry Peterson of Holdregel sisters-in-law Donna Murray of Valley Forge, Pa. and Helen Murray of Holyoke, Colo.; 19 nieces and nephews; and numerous other family, and friends.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 21, 2020