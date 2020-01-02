|
Marvin Glenn Weber of Arnold, Neb. died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Marvin was born July 20, 1930 to Harry and Hazel (Zierlein) Weber, near Arnold. He attended country school and graduated from Arnold High School in 1947. He then served in the Army during the Korean War.
Shortly after his discharge, he married Gaylene Garrison. From this marriage they had four children Vicky, David, Devra, and Danny.
Marvin worked at his father's gas station in Arnold and later owned and operated this business as Weber's Sinclair Service. He also hauled fuel for Logan County Coop. Marvin eventually became a full-time rural mail carrier until retirement.
Marvin was a member of The Nazarene Church and the American Legion. Marvin's hobbies included sports and NASCAR, and he faithfully attended the SORC races in Arnold.
In 2011, Marvin was honored as The Christian Heritage Nebraska Father of the Year. He was very proud of this achievement but said he just married a good wife and they raised four "good kids."
Marvin is survived by his wife of 66 years Gaylene; three of his four children David (Marlys) of North Platte, Devra (Douglas) Hoover of Burwell and Dan (Lori) of Franklin; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Vicky Rookstool; four siblings; and his son-in-law Jim McElroy.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Nazarene in Arnold with Pastor Dynette Oberg officiating. Burial was in the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, 4-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Church of Nazarene in Arnold.
Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary were in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 9, 2020