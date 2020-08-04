Marvin Nelson was born Dec. 9, 1933 in Bradshaw, Neb. as the only child of Walter and Carol (Burke) Nelson. He died Aug. 2, 2020.
Marvin spent his formative years in Polk where he graduated high school in 1951.
Marvin met the love of his life, Joyce Christensen, in 1952 and they were united in marriage on July 25, 1954. To this union, Marvin was blessed with six children, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Marvin's life professions were farming and trucking.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Carol Nelson; parents-in-law William and Genevieve (Lindquist) Christensen; son Darrell Nelson; and grandson Jason (Jake) Baller.
Marvin is survived by his children Jeanette Nelson of Rapid City, S.D., Jackie Nelson of Lincoln, Brian (Twila) Nelson of Roca, Mike Nelson of Grand Island and Joe Nelson of Omaha along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Wyuka Funeral Home in Lincoln. Memorials are to the family for further designation. When attending services please abide by local and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
Condolences may be left online at wyuka.com.