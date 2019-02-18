Mary Joy Landkamer, 90, of Broken Bow, Neb., died of ALS Feb. 15, 2019 at her home at Custer Care in Broken Bow.



In addition to being a loving mother, she had uncommon perseverance and grace. She outlived the doctors' predictions by many years and lived with this degrading illness with composure, equanimity and no sign of bitterness. Upon diagnosis, her first thought was not for herself but for her children, asking the doctor if ALS was hereditary. She was an amazing person and will be lovingly missed.



Mary was born Jan. 30, 1929 at Wolbach to Clarence Abel Larson and Frankie Christina (Kelley) Larson. She received a Regent's Scholarship and attended the University of Nebraska. After receiving her teaching degree, she taught elementary school at Valley, Fairbury, and Alexandria.



She married Loren (Jack) Landkamer June 2, 1952 and they remained married for 54 years until his death in 2006. Together they raised five children. They owned and operated the Alexandria Argus newspaper for several years. They resided in Fairbury, Alexandria, Arapahoe, and Burwell and finally moved to Broken Bow in 1970.



Mary worked for the Custer County Chief before starting at the Custer County Historical Museum where she worked until her retirement in 2010. Her work at the museum was a delight to her as it combined with her passion for the mystery solving required by her genealogy research. It did not matter whose family she was working on, she loved the search.



To the final weeks of her life, she impressed people with her ability to solve Sudoku puzzles.



She was declared a Citizen of the Year for Broken Bow in 2009 and Nebraska State Genealogist of the Year in 2010.



Mary is survived by her children Christine (Richard) Hanley, Lee Landkamer and Eric (Kit) Landkamer; and by her six grandchildren William and Carl Hanley, and Sean, Jason, Luke and Erin Landkamer. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by this family.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Larson, husband Jack, and her sons Gregg and Jay Landkamer.

Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow Scholarship Fund, the Broken Bow Public Library Foundation or the Custer County Historical Society.



Funeral services will be at her home church of St. Joseph's, Broken Bow, Feb. 19, and interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in April.



Govier Brothers Mortuary were in charge of arrangements.