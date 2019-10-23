|
Maude Roberts, 94, of Ansley, Neb. was called to heaven Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City.
Maude was born Oct. 3, 1925 in Litchfield, Nebraska to Roy and Ethel (Doty) Lucas. She graduated from Litchfield High School.
Maude married the love of her life, Archie Roberts, on Aug. 1, 1943 in San Bernardino, Calif. while Archie was enlisted in the service. From this blissful union, Maude and Archie were blessed with three sons: Darrell, Gar, and Tommy.
Maude enjoyed giving back to her community and was an active member of the , the American Legion Auxiliary and the Custer County Campers. Her faith was also of the utmost importance to Maude and she was active with the Ansley Methodist Church. She was a hard worker and was a loyal employee of Security State Bank in Ansley for over 25 years.
Maude was also known for her crafts and knick-knacks. She loved making craft items such as sock monkeys and $5 t-shirts that she happily gifted to her grandchildren when they came to visit. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she loved spending time with them.
Maude is survived by her three son Darrell Roberts of Elkhorn, Gary (Karen) Roberts of Broken Bow and Tommy (Sharon) Roberts of Loup City, NE; grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Maude was preceded in death by her husband Archie Roberts; her parents; her seven brothers; and one daughter-in-law.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Ansley with Dean Millsap officiating. Burial will be in the Ansley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Ansley United Methodist Church or the of Broken Bow.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 31, 2019