|
|
Maurice, known as "Tuffy," Thompson, 86, of Broken Bow, Neb., formerly of the Ortello Valley area passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. A private family burial will take place before the funeral services in the Ortello Valley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Ortello Valley Cemetery, Anselmo Fire, or Merna Rescue.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10 at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements for the Thompson Family. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Maurice "Tuffy" James Thompson was born Dec. 25, 1933 three miles northeast of Anselmo to Merton and Opal (Olson) Thompson. He lived there until he was three years old. The family moved to Ortello Valley. He attended grade school in Ortello Valley and then later attended Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis. After graduating from school in Curtis, Tuffy moved home to farm the family farm, where he raised corn, hogs, and cattle. He married his wife Roberta "Bert" McMillan of 59 years in July of 1958. From this marriage came two sons Jim and Mike.
Tuffy began selling Valmont pivots and irrigation parts from the farm in the late 1960s. He was one of the first in the area to do so. Tuffy always enjoyed customers coming to get parts. Many times, they would stay longer than expected.
Tuffy was always known for his quick wittiness and storytelling abilities. Everyone was always welcome in the house for a long visit, over cookies and whiskey (Kool-Aid).
Later in Life, Tuffy and Bert enjoyed going out to eat on an almost nightly basis, along with visiting with their many friends. After living on the Home place for 75 years, Tuffy moved to Broken Bow in 2011 due to health reasons. Tuffy enjoyed living in Broken Bow at Independence Hall and later Brookestone View, because there was always someone to visit with.
Tuffy is survived by sons Jim (Cathy) Thompson of Anselmo and Mike (Beth) Thompson of Shirley, Ind.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Doris Thompson of Minden; brother Pete Thompson of Manzenita, Ore.; and brother-in-law Loren (Jane) McMillan of Martin, S.D.
Tuffy was preceded in death by is wife Roberta "Bert" and parents.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 16, 2020