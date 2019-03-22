Mavis Poland age 63, of Berwyn, Neb. passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Lexington Regional Hospital in Lexington.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sargent.



Visitation will be Monday, March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to service time at the United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis or Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.



Mavis was born Aug. 20, 1955 in North Platte to Clive and Treva (Leach) Lynes. Mavis graduated from Hershey High School in 1973, then took Nurse's Training at Mid Plains College where she met and married Alan Poland on Feb. 14, 1977. The couple lived in North Platte and then moved to Berwyn.



The couple adopted a son, Terry. Terry was Mavis's pride and joy, Mavis loved her son and her grandchildren. She was very proud of his accomplishments in life.



Mavis worked at numerous jobs. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and cared about other people. Due to health Mavis had been in the Mt. Carmel Care Home and, for the last year, the Plum Creek Care Home.



A special "Thank You" to the Plum Creek Care Home and the Doctor's and Nurse's at Lexington Regional Hospital for their excellent care.



Mavis leaves behind husband Alan of Berwyn; son Terry and daughter-in-law Kelsey of Oakland and their children Jace and Raylie; mother Treva Lynes of North Platte; sisters Lois Lynes-Miles of North Platte, Debra (Kevin) Nelson of Omaha and Vernene Kanive of Kearney; brothers Arlis Lynes of California and C J (Kandi) Lynes of North Platte; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mavis is preceded in death by father Clive; brother-in-law Doug Miles; and grandparents Herbert and Elizabeth Leach and Ezra and Leitha Lynes.