Max was born Feb. 22, 1932 to Reuben and Opal (Bennett) Staab at their home south of Berwyn. His early education was at Happy Hollow in this same area and he graduated from Ansley High School in 1950.



Max loved playing baseball with his brothers and cousins, and they made up most of the legion team. He was an avid golfer and in his later years of playing golf, belonged to the Central Nebraska Senior Golf League.



Max married Lola Sherbeck on July 13, 1952 at her home east of Westerville.



In February of 1953 he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Following his service, the couple moved to Valentine and he worked for a rancher.



In 1956 they moved to Mira Valley and he worked for Will Foth on his farm. In 1965, they moved to Arcadia after he purchased the welding shop from Ray Wooden.



He added Reinke Pivot Sales which was later taken over by his daughter, Carolyn and husband, Brad. After passing the welding business to his son, Bill, he continued to help out until two months prior to his death.



Max was a member of the Arcadia United Methodist Church, Lifetime member of the Arcadia American Legion Post 251, past member of the Arcadia School Board and President of the National and Nebraska Blacksmith and Welders Association.



Max is survived by his wife of 67 years Lola; children Carolyn (Brad) Sell, William (Teresa) Staab and Donna (Conn) Pierson all of Arcadia, Penny (Dean) Zauha of Norfolk and Linda (Mike) Johnson of Kearney; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed (Roberta) of Clarksville, Tenn., Harry (Joan) of Kearney, Rollie (Gloria) of Ord and Larry (Priscilla) of Crown Point, Ind.; sisters Della (Dick) Gehrt of Elm Creek and Phyllis Samp of Ansley; sisters-in-law Patricia Staab of Kearney and Melissa (Sam) Staab of Turner, Ore.; and brother-in-law, Gene (Judy) Sherbeck of Ravenna.



Max was predeceased by his parents; grandson Wesley Sell; brothers Bernard and Charles (John); and brother-in-law Andrew Sherbeck.