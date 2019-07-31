Home

Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Maxine Bradley
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Brewster Community Center Gym
Brewster, NE
Maxine Elaine (Niemoth) Bradley


1925 - 2019
Maxine Elaine (Niemoth) Bradley Obituary
Maxine Elaine Bradley, 94, a long-time resident of Brewster, Neb., died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. Maxine resided in Brewster until 2017 when it became necessary to move in with her son and daughter-in-law in Hastings.

Maxine was born April 21, 1925 to Rudy and Florence (McCreath) Niemoth in Thedford and was raised at Calf Creek, north of Thedord. Maxine graduated from Thedford High School in 1942.

On Feb 15, 1947 Maxine was married to Darwin Bradley. They lived north of Halsey. In the spring of 1948, they moved to the ranch by Brewster. Together they raised two children, Janet and Gordon, born in 1947 and 1949 respectively.

Maxine was a hard worker who ranched alongside her husband Darwin.

In addition to ranching together, Maxine and Darwin spent time together square dancing. She liked sewing and made her own square-dancing dresses. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. She was known as being a hard worker; recently she was asked what her secret was for a good long life and she answered that she felt it was attributable to not being afraid to work hard. In addition to being a hard worker she was strong, kind, positive and upbeat and children were drawn to her.

Those left to cherish Maxine's memory are her son Gordon (Rhonda) Bradley of Hastings; son-in-law Ron Tompkins of Lincoln; four grandchildren Chris (Patty) Tompkins of Lincoln, Mary (Mike) Tjepkes of Omaha, Cindy (Lee) Benson of Aurora and Michaela (Mark) Howard of Lincoln; three step-grandchildren Lloyd (Lana) McIntyre of Hastings, Dacia (Kyle) Oakeson of Hastings and Jordan (Molly) McIntyre of Hastings; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents Rudy and Florence Niemoth; husband Darwin Bradley; daughter Janet Tompkins; daughter-in-law Margaret Bradley; and infant great-grandson Bradley Tjepkes.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 am at the Brewster Community Center Gym in Brewster with Pastor Thad Flitter officiating. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen. Memorials are suggested to the Brewster Community Center or Brewster Fire and Rescue.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 1, 2019
