Melvin D. Blauvelt, 88, of Springfield, Mo., left this life for his heavenly home Nov. 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Melvin was born Aug. 26, 1931 in Thedford, Neb., to Forest and Ruth Blauvelt.
He lived in Thedford throughout his childhood and most of his adult life. He graduated from Thedford High School in 1949.
Nov. 3, 1950, he married his childhood sweetheart Shirley "JoAnne" Beason in Thedford.
He and JoAnne moved into town from the ranch in 1954 when he began his 35-year career with Custer Public Power District. He spent countless hours, day and night, securing electric power for multiple Nebraska county residents.
In 2009, Melvin and JoAnne moved to Maranatha Village, joining many long-time and new friends.
He delighted in his family, friends, and community, serving as a Board Member and Sunday School Superintendent of Bethel Assembly of God Church, President of the Thedford Service Club, volunteer at the Thedford Art Museum and consistent fan at Thedford High School sporting events. He was an avid Cornhusker fan.
Hunting was one of his favorite sports, sharing safety tips and skills with his sons and grandsons.
He was a man of great faith and integrity, with a kind and giving heart. He is best known by his family as a man who overcame great mountains in life with the endurance and faithfulness of a modern-day Job.
Melvin was preceded in death by his father Forest; and brother-in-law Vern Gillett.
He is survived by his wife JoAnne of Springfield, Mo.; sons Doug (Jacque) Blauvelt of Springfield, Mo. and Dave (Cindy) Blauvelt of Kearney; daughter Elaine (Dean) Kramcha of Denver, Colo.; mother Ruth Blauvelt of Lincoln; sister Eleanor Gillett of Lincoln; eight grandchildren Ben, Bekah, Beth, Cannon, Carter, Aimee, Tarik and Sydney; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Thedford at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "The Crossing," 1006 N Airport Road, Lexington, NE, 68850.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 14, 2019