Menzo "Zo" Sullivan gained his wing to heaven Aug. 11, 2019 from his home in Palmetto Bay, Fla.
He was born Aug 5, 1937 in Crossville, Tenn. to Betty (Hayes) and Mark Sullivan.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jeannette Sullivan; sister Elizabeth and spouse Hassell York of Crossville, Tenn.; in-laws JoeAnn and Marvin Larabee of Valentine, Virgil and Gerri Blakeman of Alliance and Rosalie McKnight of Broken Bow; many nieces and nephews from around the USA; and many great friends.
Zo was from a family of 12 siblings; he was No. 10.
Zo joined the US Navy in 1954 and served on submarine and destroyers, destroyer tenders and a hospital ship. He was an advisor on the river boat in Qui Nhon, Vietnam. He was member/player on the All-Navy Baseball Team in his early years in San Diego, Calif.
Zo retired from the US Navy in 1974. After his retirement he was the Yacht Captain for Belcher Oil then went into being a Stevedore Superintendent for Island Terminal, Miami Beach, Marine Terminals, Florida Stevedore Co. and ITO-Eller at the Port of Miami.
He loved being on the sea and was at home when near or on the water. He played amateur golf at Rota USN Sta, Spain, Kendall Lakes, Calusa and Redlands and did many volunteer years with various organizations. He was a member of Elks Lodge 948.
A memorial service will be held at Redland Golf and Country Club, 24451 SW 177 Ave, Homestead, Fla. on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. Zo will get "underway" going to sea with the US Navy one last time.
Memorials can be made to the The First Tee Miami, c/o Roxanne Jeghers, 2710 Fairways Drive, Homestead, FL, 33035.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 22, 2019