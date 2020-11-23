Merlene Pulliam Grint, 95, passed away Nov. 16, 2020 at Kearney Regional Hospital in Kearney, Neb.



Merlene was born Aug. 6, 1925 to Floyd and Sadie (Lundy) Pulliam. She grew up on a farmstead west of Sargent (Cummings Park).



She attended grade school at a country school near the Cummings Park area and later attended high school in Sargent graduating in 1942. After graduation, she attended a business college in Grand Island where she later did office work.



Merlene married Norman Grint in May, 1945. They made their home on a farmstead east of Sargent when they started farming and had a few milk cows. While on the farm they had two sons, John Edmond and Richard Duane.



Soon after the boys were born they moved town and purchased the Sun Theater owned by John Green. They then bought and opened a clothing store, the Fashion Nook, which after several years, burned down. This resulted in closing the theater and moving the clothing store to the theater location, which remained there until they sold in 1984.



During the late 70s, she bought and moved the florist shop and opened and ran the floral/gift shop for six years.



During their time in town, 1956, Norman and Merlene had a daughter, JoLynn.



Merlene retired in 1984. She enjoyed her retirement years, following her grandkids through 4-H, rodeos and sporting events. Norman and Merlene wintered in Arizona for 24 years and made life-long friends.



Merlene was a member of the united Methodist Womens Group, American Auxiliary and card club. She thoroughly enjoyed her morning coffee club visiting with friends.



Merlene was preceded in death by her husband Norman; parent Floyd and Sadie Pulliam; brother Reed and wife Virginia; and nephew Ron Pulliam. Survivors include her son John and Sheri Grint of Chadron, son Dick and Coleen Grint of Sargent and daughter JoLynn and Brian Jones of Mason City; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Memorials are suggested to the Sargent United Methodist Church.

