Merlene (Pulliam) Grint
1925 - 2020
Merlene Pulliam Grint, 95, passed away Nov. 16, 2020 at Kearney Regional Hospital in Kearney, Neb.

Merlene was born Aug. 6, 1925 to Floyd and Sadie (Lundy) Pulliam. She grew up on a farmstead west of Sargent (Cummings Park).

She attended grade school at a country school near the Cummings Park area and later attended high school in Sargent graduating in 1942. After graduation, she attended a business college in Grand Island where she later did office work.

Merlene married Norman Grint in May, 1945. They made their home on a farmstead east of Sargent when they started farming and had a few milk cows. While on the farm they had two sons, John Edmond and Richard Duane.

Soon after the boys were born they moved town and purchased the Sun Theater owned by John Green. They then bought and opened a clothing store, the Fashion Nook, which after several years, burned down. This resulted in closing the theater and moving the clothing store to the theater location, which remained there until they sold in 1984.

During the late 70s, she bought and moved the florist shop and opened and ran the floral/gift shop for six years.

During their time in town, 1956, Norman and Merlene had a daughter, JoLynn.

Merlene retired in 1984. She enjoyed her retirement years, following her grandkids through 4-H, rodeos and sporting events. Norman and Merlene wintered in Arizona for 24 years and made life-long friends.

Merlene was a member of the united Methodist Womens Group, American Auxiliary and card club. She thoroughly enjoyed her morning coffee club visiting with friends.

Merlene was preceded in death by her husband Norman; parent Floyd and Sadie Pulliam; brother Reed and wife Virginia; and nephew Ron Pulliam. Survivors include her son John and Sheri Grint of Chadron, son Dick and Coleen Grint of Sargent and daughter JoLynn and Brian Jones of Mason City; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorials are suggested to the Sargent United Methodist Church.

Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
We can see the sparkle in her eye and the joy of her smile and know she brought great love into to your family. We are so sorry for your loss. Much love.
Uncle Glenn and Aunt Petey Croshaw
Charlotte Croshaw
Family
November 22, 2020
She was a wonderful lady. I heart and prayers to the Grint families for their loss.
Bobbie & Barrett Gill
Family
November 22, 2020
What a lady! Merlene was one of the happiest and sweetest lady we knew❤ We will miss her in the community❤ Kasey and Kathy Tobias
Kasey Tobias
Friend
November 22, 2020
I will miss seeing Merlene at ball games and family gatherings. She was a lively and caring lady. My love and prayers for her family. May God touch each of you with comfort and peace.
Deanna McDonald
Friend
November 19, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Merlene. She was full of life and laughter. I will miss seeing her when I'm home.
Trudy and Brass-Welch
Friend
November 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the family. She was a great lady and we have shared many memories of her with our families. Sincerely Shawn, Mary, Lindsey and Samantha
Shawn Harvey
Family
November 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dora Mostek (Ford)
Friend
November 18, 2020
Merlene, I will so miss our lively conversations!
Cindi Holmes
Friend
November 18, 2020
Marlene, was a great friendly lady with a big smile every time I saw her. She will be missed by so many people. God Bless her family.
angeline marsh
November 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Doris Hartman
Friend
