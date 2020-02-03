|
Michael A. "Mike" Smith, 70, of Aurora, Neb. and formerly of Elm Creek passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Aurora.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Michael Anthony "Mike" Smith was born July 23, 1949 in Iuka, Ill. to Darrell and Ruth (Jones) Smith. He was raised in Merna, Neb. and attended school at Merna High School. In 1968, Mike was united in marriage to Cheryl Leibhart. To this union four children were blessed; Michael, DeLaina, Kylie and Timothy. He later married Barb Boettcher until her death in 2010.
Mike was a longtime employee of Eaton Corporation. He enjoyed making wine, tinkering with many projects and spending time with his family and faithful companion, "Goldie." Mike was a Harley Davidson man and loved to ride whenever he had the chance.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Michael (Vivian) Smith of Kearney, Kylie (Heath) Rader of Aurora, and Timothy (Casey) Smith of Grand Island; grandchildren Jordan (Shawn) Buelow, Cassandra (Rolondo) Juarez, Ayla (Cody) Harrie, Hunter (Morgan) Rader, Kailee Rader, Kendra Rader, Haydan Smith and Sawyer Smith; great grandchildren Brayden and Keira Buelow, Silvia and Adrian Juarez, Otto and Elsa Harrie and Camdyn Rader; brothers Dan (Gloria) Smith of Merna, Randall (Carol) Smith of Santa Rosa, Calif., Mark (Ruth) Smith of Dayton, Iowa and Vince (Meko) Smith of Shelton, Wash.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; daughter DeLaina Smith; and wife Barb Smith.
Memorials are suggested to the National Diabetes Association. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 6, 2020