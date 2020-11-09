Michael E. Nichelson, 60, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Jennie M. Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Michael was born June 12, 1960, at Broken Bow to Robert Lee and Patricia (McCleary) Nichelson.
Michael received his education from Callaway Public Schools, graduating from Callaway High School with the class of 1978.
Following graduation, Michael moved to Broken Bow and worked at Gibson's for many years before working at Pizza Hut until his health forced him to retire.
Michael was very quiet but had a presence about him. He was a homebody and kept his home very organized. He loved baseball and was a huge Kansas City Royals fan. He was a faithful watcher of Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith show and many different game shows. Michael also had a passion for the Callaway Kite Flight, which he attended for many years. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his Honda 70 motorcycle.
Michael leaves to celebrate his life his sisters Debbra (Dale) Stark of Callaway and Twila (Paul) Bankson of Juniata; two uncles Allen (Rhydonia) Nichelson of Belen, N.M. and Jerry (Denise) Nichelson of Callaway; as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and niece Jennifer.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Callaway United Methodist Church with Pastor Shanon Williams, officiating. Services were livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Callaway United Methodist Church. Social distancing and face masks were encouraged. Burial was in the Broken Bow Cemetery at Broken Bow.
A memorial has been established in Michael's honor, and kindly suggested to Custer Care in Broken Bow or the Callaway Kite Flight.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com