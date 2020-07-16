1/1
Mildred Anna (Lange) Pitkin
1929 - 2020
Mildred Anna Pitkin, 91, of Callaway, Neb. passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Callaway Good Life Center.

She was born to Alvin and Agnes Josephine (Brown) Lange in Baldwin, N.D. on July 1, 1929.  Mildred attended school at the Painted Woods rural school district near Wilton, N.D.

She grew up near Wilton, N.D. and moved to the Callaway area in 1947.  She was united in marriage to Charles Pitkin on July 3, 1947, at Mandan, N.D. Charles and Mildred were blessed with three children; Beverly, Charles and Kenneth. Charles preceded her in death and she was later united in marriage to Lewis Miller in 1997, he also passed away in 2002.

Mildred was always active in the Callaway community.  She worked for years as a clerk at Callaway True Value as well as being active in the United Methodist Church, the H.H.H. Club, the Callaway Senior Center.  She was also a member of the American Legion Auxilary.

Survivors include her son Ken (Jill) Pitkin of Callaway; daughter-in-law Gayle Pitkin of Callaway; one brother Paul (Lois) Lange of Wilton, N.D.; five grandchildren Ryan (Leisha) of Lincoln, Chad (Tatum) of Wayne, Charlie (Celeste) of Wallace, Katie (Jess) Dowling of Syracuse and Emily (Andrew) Delgado of Syracuse; seven great-grandchildren Everett, Garrison, Fletcher, Addie, Cora, Cynthia and Evee; brother-in-law Tony (Bev) Pitkin of Callaway and sister-in-law, Norma Lange of Overton; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Charles; second husband Lewis; daughter Beverly; son Charles A.; five brothers Albert, Leonard, Ronald, Donald and Ernest Lange; three sisters Frances Welch, Martha Erstrom and Dorothy Phillips.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Callaway with Pastor Shanon Williams officiating.  The service will be live via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Callaway.

Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Callaway Good Life Center, Callaway Senior Center or United Methodist Church.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jul. 16 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
308-324-2221
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
I would like to send my condolences to the Pitkin family. It sounds like Mildred had a wonderful life and did a fantastic job with her children. It is always hard to lose a parent or loved one, but the one thing we can draw from them is the memories we have built with them. You can be thankful she had a wonderful life and had most of her family close. As you mourn her life, may you be drawn closer with each other's love. May God be with each of you at this time.
Bill Holliday
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Robin Lange-Fullerton
Family
