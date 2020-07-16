I would like to send my condolences to the Pitkin family. It sounds like Mildred had a wonderful life and did a fantastic job with her children. It is always hard to lose a parent or loved one, but the one thing we can draw from them is the memories we have built with them. You can be thankful she had a wonderful life and had most of her family close. As you mourn her life, may you be drawn closer with each other's love. May God be with each of you at this time.



Bill Holliday