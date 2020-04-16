|
|
Mildred Eichelberger Mariano was born in Shickley, Neb. to Edwin J. and Mattie (Stutzman) Eichelberger on Aug. 9, 1920. She went to be with her Lord Jesus at Brookestone View nursing home April 14, 2020 at the age of 99 years.
Mildred spent her early years on farms in Cumming and Custer Counties. The family spent a short time farming near Clyde Park, Mont. and later returned to a farm in Custer County near Broken Bow. Her mother died when she was nine years old and her father finished raising Mildred and her three older sisters.
During the Depression, the family moved into Broken Bow where her father worked for Custer County, later becoming the county highway commissioner.
Mildred attended high school in Broken Bow. During World War Il she moved to Colorado with her family where she took an airplane mechanics course. In 1943 she joined the United States Marine Corp. After her initial training she was stationed in Hawaii where she worked as an airplane mechanic, eventually becoming crew chief of a plane. She was discharged as a Staff Sargent in 1945 at the end of the War.
After her discharge from the military, she worked for a time in a children's home in Kansas City and as a cook/housekeeper at the Matt Shanley family ranch in Cherry County. This began a lifelong friendship with the family.
She returned to Broken Bow and worked as a seamstress making draperies, trousseaus etc. Later she moved to Corvallis, Ore. where she was a matron in the girl's dorm at Western Mennonite High School. During that time in 1955, she became acquainted with a Mennonite evangelist who was planning a missionary trip to the old state of Goias in Brazil and Mildred was recruited to go along.
Mildred's service as a missionary was multi-faceted. After the demise of the original evangelist, Mildred remained in Brazil where she worked with mission nurses until another pastor was assigned to the mission. She became very fluent in the Portuguese language and adapted to the culture. During this part of her journey, Mildred adopted two Brazilian children who later returned to the United States with her.
While in Brazil Mildred was able to supplement some of her living by teaching English and selling oil paintings she made.
Eventually she developed the idea of becoming a self-supporting missionary and with the help of a partner she bought a small ranch and lived among the people of the area. At one time she had a mule and rode a circuit to evangelize people in the remote area where she lived. While she was riding the circuit, she left her children in the care of her housekeeper who also had a small child.
During this time, she married Antonio Mariano but the couple later separated.
In 1981 Mildred returned to the U.S. with her two children and the son of her housekeeper whom she also adopted. She located in Hesston, Kan. and worked in a factory while her children continued their educations. After her retirement she lived in a retirement apartment and became the apartment manager.
She then returned to Broken Bow living at Regency Place where she made many friends. She was a member of the Church of God. She taught a Sunday school class and led Bible studies at Regency Place. When her health began to decline Mildred moved into Off-Broadway and then to Brookestone View until the end of her life.
Survivors include her children,daughter Elena (Phil) Helmuth of Sarasota, Fla. and son Desi (Vannette) Eichelberger of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Austin Helmuth, Mitchel (Kristin) Helmuth, Harper and Jack, all of Sarasota, Fla., Jonathan (Wendie) Eichelberger, Lanei of Lindale, Texas; step-grandchildren Jessica Eichelberger, her children Alvaro Gabriel Lima, Ethan Eichelberger, and Vanete Eichelberger, all of Columbus, Naira (Christopher) Yanes, Lanani and Kian of Columbus, and Aline de Lima Lappe of Salt Lake City; nieces Linda Hewitt of Sun Lakes, Ariz., Sally Armstrong of Broken Bow, Betty (Don) Holliday of Elm Creek, and Connie (Don) Slingsby of Broken Bow; and nephew Charles (Dee) Hewitt of Fallon, Nev.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Irene Holbrook, Leona Spencer and Gladys Hewitt; son Otavio (Joel) Eichelberger; nephews John Spencer and Gar Holbrook; and granddaughter Evalina Eichelberger.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 23, 2020