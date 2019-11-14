Home

Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Miller Heller
Miller Kelley Heller


1921 - 2019
Miller Kelley Heller Obituary
Miller Kelley Heller was born Aug. 21, 1921 and passed away Nov. 10, 2019 at the age of 98.

His parents Edver and Katherine (Kelley) Heller were homesteaders in Blaine County, Neb. and eventually owned the Pine Ridge Ranch where Miller resided until April, 2017, when he was admitted to the Brookestone View Care Center in Broken Bow.

Miller met Helen Jones, a "corn fed Iowa gal" who was a single woman preacher, played the saxophone and tap danced. They married on Christmas Eve, 1949 and moved into the ranch house to begin a legacy of "the good life."

Being a true Sandhiller all his life, Miller tried his hand at raising sheep, hogs, cattle and horses. Their home knew no stranger and always had an extra plate available at mealtime. Work was mixed with pleasure and Miller never knew the difference, many came to visit and ended up working on some phase of ranch work.

Everything about him was unique and unpredictable which contributed to his character. His ability to repair anything usually entailed baling wire, twine, or duct tape… he always had a hanky in his back pocket to wipe his nose or yours, cover the top of a well when you were changing leathers or wrap a bloody finger till it could be tended. He will be greatly missed, but warmly welcomed in heaven.

Miller is survived by children Vickie Webb of Dunning, Stanley (Shelly) McKimmey of Ainsworth and Elizabeth Kmoch of Nebraska; grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) Schmidt, Kelly (Chad) Duryea, Lisa (Trent) Russell, Cori McKimmey, Kristi (Dustin) Petersen and Nancy Sipes; and great-grandchildren Dawson, Dalton, Dane, Brant, Bryce, Rylee, Jayden, Kenzie, Soren, Maddie and Wyatt.

Miller was preceded in death by parents Edver and Katherine Heller; infant twins Marilyn and Carolyn; son Ricky; wife Helen Heller; infant great-grandson James: and sons-in-law William Webb and Laddie Kmoch.

Miller will be missed by a host of friends and neighbors, his church family, his wonderful caregivers at Brookestone View and his family.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Open Bible Church in Dunning with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will follow in the Dunning Cemetery in Dunning.

Memorials are suggested to Blaine County Foundation or Sandhills Museum.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of remembrance or encouragement can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 21, 2019
