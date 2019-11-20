|
Milrae E. Horn, 88, of rural Broken Bow, Neb., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Jennie Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Burr Oak Church south of Broken Bow. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary with the family greeting friends 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers. Memorials may be given to the Homeward Trail Bible Camp. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com
Milrae Eloise Horn was born Jan. 26, 1931, to Rex and Esther (Morris) Thomas in Kearney. She lived in Dawson County until the age of nine when she moved to Custer County.
She graduated from Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska. After high school she taught for two years in rural schools.
She was married to Dean Horn on Feb. 4, 1951 at Sumner. Four children were born to this union Steve, Nancy, Jeff and Kristi.
Melrae was a 4-H leader for 40 years as well as the director for Burr Oak VBS for almost that many years. The most important decision in her life was when she accepted Christ as her personal savior at a missionary conference when she was 27 years old.
Milrae is survivors include her children Steve (Jennifer) Horn of Broken Bow, Nancy (Mike) Jochum of Beatrice, Jeff (Janice) Horn of Lincoln and Kristi Horn of Broken Bow; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law Gale Horn of Puerto Rico; one sister-in-law Elaine Thomas of North Platte; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dean; her parents; a brother Richard Thomas; and a sister Marjorie Karlberg.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 21, 2019