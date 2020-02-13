|
Myron "Smitty" Charles Smith, 86, of Arnold, Neb., passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb.18 at 10 a.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Air Force Veterans.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Smitty was born April 9, 1933 in North Platte to Edward C. and Olive (Keller) Smith. Smitty graduated from North Platte High School in 1950. In the fall of 1951 Smitty entered the Air Force. He was an Electronic Technician. Smitty was stationed in West Palm Beach, Fla.
On September 16, 1954 Smitty married Grace Moore in West Palm Beach, Fla. To this union three sons where born - Michael, Mark and Frank. The family made their home in West Palm Beach. After retiring from the Air Force Smitty worked for Pratt-Whitney for 20 years.
Smitty and Grace enjoyed taking two to three cruises a year. Smitty liked his beer, fishing, golfing and coffee with friends. Grace had a stroke in 2010 and passed away in 2016. After Grace's passing, Smitty moved back to Arnold to be closer to family.
Smitty is survived by sons Michael (Tricia) Smith of Arnold, Mark (Susan) Smith of St. George, Texas, and Frank (Barbara) Smith of Port St. Lucy, Fla.; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Beverly (Dale) Bailey of Broken Bow, Lois Coons of Callaway, Donna Bailey of McCook and brother Garry (Pennie) Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Smitty was preceded in death by his wife Grace (Moore) Smith; parents Edward and Olive; and brother Marvin "Corky" Smith.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 20, 2020